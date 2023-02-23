Shocking new details about Susana Morales’ murder.

Former police officer Miles Bryant is charged with murder and kidnapping.

Her body was found a few weeks ago. Putting pressure on the police, the community’s anger and activists seem to have achieved their objective. On Wednesday the Gwinnett County police, in Georgia, increased the charges against a former Doraville police officer who was arrested for Susana Morales’ murder. He has also been charged with kidnapping. The 16-year-old girl disappeared in July 2022 and her family complained that police did not do enough to find her. Her remains were finally discovered 20 miles from her home on the Gwinnett County-Barrow County line earlier this month. Charges against Susana Morales’ alleged killer increase Police initially charged Miles Bryant, the former Doraville police officer, with concealing Morales’ death and falsely reporting a crime. On Wednesday, Gwinnett police announced that the charges had been dropped and that a gun registered to Bryant was found near Morales’s body. “We have come to the place where these charges have become felony murder and kidnapping,” Gwinnett Police Chief JD McClure said at a news conference, referring to Bryant’s earlier charge. “We have a very strong case and we are very confident.”

How Susana Morales was murdered McClure presented a timeline of the events, outlining how police believe Bryant killed Morales. He said that on July 26, 2022, she went to visit a friend at a nearby apartment complex and was kidnapped between 10 and 10:30 pm while she was on her way home. Police believe she was killed sometime around 2 a.m. Morales was reported missing the next morning, July 27, at 9 a.m. Police believe that she was already dead by the time she was reported missing.

Investigators have not established whether Morales and Bryant knew each other He also said there was “no indication” that Morales had been shot and killed. “We don’t know definitively (how she died), we’re still investigating. What we do know is that she died at the hands of Miles Bryant,” McClure said. The chief said investigators have not established whether Morales and Bryant previously knew each other. “We’ve looked at the idea of ​​whether there was some kind of acquaintance or relationship, but so far we haven’t made that connection. We don’t know if she knew or was familiar with Bryant in any way,” he said.

What is known about the alleged culprit? McClure added that Bryant served as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex Morales had visited. Regarding a motive for the crime, he said: “I do not want to talk about the reason at this time, again, we are still investigating.” During the next few hours, more details are expected from the authorities or relatives regarding the progress of the investigation into the 16-year-old Hispanic girl’s murder.