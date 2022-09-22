The remains of Kamarie Wash were found by a fisherman.

Her own parent murdered her.

She mutilated her body to avoid detection.

A parent was given a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in the 2016 death of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced. Her parent, Milan Wash, was charged with beating Kamarie, breaking her jaw and ultimately causing her death in an East Point apartment.

The prosecutor said Milan Wash, who is a transgender woman, tried to cover up the death by shaving Kamarie’s head and burning her palms “in an attempt to hide her identity before throwing the lifeless 7-year-old into lake Allatoona.”

The girl’s body was found!

A few hours after Milan dumped her daughter’s body, she was found floating in the lake under a bridge by a fisherman who was at work. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Milan Wash received a sentence of life in prison plus 75 years after pleading guilty to murder, first-degree child cruelty, making false statements and concealing the death of another person. Willis said the state had “withdrawn its previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty” after the sentence was announced.