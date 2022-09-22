Milan Wash pleads guilty of killing her 7-year-old daughter and burning her hands so she could not be identified
The remains of Kamarie Wash were found by a fisherman. Her own parent murdered her. They mutilated her body to avoid detection.
A parent was given a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in the 2016 death of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced. Her parent, Milan Wash, was charged with beating Kamarie, breaking her jaw and ultimately causing her death in an East Point apartment.
The prosecutor said Milan Wash, who is a transgender woman, tried to cover up the death by shaving Kamarie’s head and burning her palms “in an attempt to hide her identity before throwing the lifeless 7-year-old into lake Allatoona.”
A few hours after Milan dumped her daughter’s body, she was found floating in the lake under a bridge by a fisherman who was at work. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.
Milan Wash received a sentence of life in prison plus 75 years after pleading guilty to murder, first-degree child cruelty, making false statements and concealing the death of another person. Willis said the state had “withdrawn its previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty” after the sentence was announced.
“Wash not only beat Kamarie badly enough to kill her but went to great lengths to cover up the crime. It is an absolute shame that a young life was so violently cut short by a parent,” Willis said in a statement.
“I am grateful to the people who worked hard to ensure that Milan Wash was held accountable for her reprehensible actions against a defenseless child,” said the little girl’s mother, LaSharae Davis, was also charged at one point in the case. FILED UNDER: milan wash
According to The Sun, Wash, who was known as Michael at the time of the incident, has since come out as transgender and now identifies as female. Police suspected the girl had been in the lake for some time when they launched a murder investigation.
Wash has pleaded guilty to a series of charges including murder and child cruelty in the first degree. She was also charged with making false statements and covering up the death of another. The statement announcing Milan’s guilty plea did not address the status of Davis’ case.
Kamarie’s body was found on June 29, 2016, and Wash reportedly called 911 the next day to report her missing, according to a transcript obtained by WSB-TV. He told officers: “She was last seen here at my house, here this morning or last night.”
The operator questioned Wash and asked if they had called Kamarie’s friends. Wash replied, “I thought about calling my mom, but she doesn’t live here, to calm me down.” After six years of ‘guilt’ she finally confessed to the crime, that she had murdered her daughter.