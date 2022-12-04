José Manuel, the son of Mijares and Lucero, impresses everyone.

The 21-year-old finally confirms suspicions.

In a video with his family, he leaves everyone breathless.

The children of Lucero and Mijares are already teenagers and, while Lucerito is on tour with his parents, the eldest, José Manuel has always stayed out of the spotlight. The last time he was seen in public he was playing a small concert with his family during the pandemic, demonstrating his talent with the guitar.

Now, José Manuel is back in the public eye and this time it was journalist Paola Rojas who ran into Lucero’s family in an elevator. She took the opportunity to record the unexpected meeting on her cell phone. Lucero looked regal with her mother, Mrs. Lucero Hogaza and her famous daughter… but all eyes were on her oldest son.

Lucero and her son make an impact

It is well known that Lucero and Mijares have one of the most beloved Mexican show business families. They have had legions of fans by their side for a long time so it is not surprising that their children, Lucerito Mijares and José Manuel, are also followed by their fans even when they are not so involved in the entertainment industry.

Although the couple broke up many years ago, their friendly relationship gives people hope for a reconciliation. The public loves seeing the family together, like when Paola Rojas caught them in an elevator.