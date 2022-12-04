More handsome than Mijares! Lucero’s son reappears and everyone is shocked by his looks (VIDEO)
The son of Mijares and Lucero, José Manuel, impresses everyone. The 21-year-old finally confirms suspicions. He leaves everyone breathless.
The children of Lucero and Mijares are already teenagers and, while Lucerito is on tour with his parents, the eldest, José Manuel has always stayed out of the spotlight. The last time he was seen in public he was playing a small concert with his family during the pandemic, demonstrating his talent with the guitar.
Now, José Manuel is back in the public eye and this time it was journalist Paola Rojas who ran into Lucero’s family in an elevator. She took the opportunity to record the unexpected meeting on her cell phone. Lucero looked regal with her mother, Mrs. Lucero Hogaza and her famous daughter… but all eyes were on her oldest son.
Lucero and her son make an impact
It is well known that Lucero and Mijares have one of the most beloved Mexican show business families. They have had legions of fans by their side for a long time so it is not surprising that their children, Lucerito Mijares and José Manuel, are also followed by their fans even when they are not so involved in the entertainment industry.
Although the couple broke up many years ago, their friendly relationship gives people hope for a reconciliation. The public loves seeing the family together, like when Paola Rojas caught them in an elevator.
Paola Rojas catches Mijares’ son on video
Various outlets like Univision, Terra and Hola Mexico, remarked on how grown up and handsome 21-year-old José Manuel is. People immediately began comparing him to his father, El Privilegio de Amar singer Mijares.
Dressed in a black checkered jacket, shirt and pants of the same color, with a beard and curly hair like his famous mother’s, José Manuel appears in Paola Rojas’ video smiling and waving . The journalist introduced each member of the Hogaza family in the elevator.
Lucero’s son José Manuel confirms suspicions
In the video, Paola Rojas can be heard saying: “Look how lucky I am. Here is Lucero; here is Lucerito; here is the beauty (her son) and the grandmother… How much love in an elevator, that’s what beautiful family.”
Immediately people began commenting on the TikTok video saying that José Manuel is quite handsome, even more so than his father Mijares: “Jose Manuel laughs like Lucero.” “The son only laughs when they put the camera on him.” “Her son is just like her.” “The son is also the same as Mijares.” “Hahaha the son, acting the smile.” “What a beautiful family!!! Example of simplicity and humility!!! Bravo!!!”
Does Mijares already have a successor?
More people were shocked by how Mijares and Lucero’s son looks at 21 and that José Manuel has all the charisma and poise of his famous parents: “The son seems to be imitating the smile of the mother and the sister, only the grandmother was missing.” “So I am like the brother, she only smiled when they take a pic of me.” “Lucero photocopies herself to the children? They are equal!!”
They also noticed that the young man seemed uncomfortable in front of the camera: "Lucero, mother-in-law." "Everyone has Lucero's smile." "How handsome their children are." "Handsome son." "Mijares Junior is so cute," " How beautiful they all are", "They are like drops of water", "What a strange expression of Lucero's son." "Your son is so handsome…. He looks like Valentino Lanús." "The son is very handsome."