Two migrants were stoned to death at the border wall
MIGRANTS KILLED WHILE PURSUING THE AMERICAN DREAM. Mexican authorities reported two migrants were killed after being attacked with stones at the border wall that divides Mexico and the United States. Initial reports specify that a third person was traveling with them and was injured during the violent attack.
In recent months, there has been an increase in migrant groups pursuing the famous “American dream“. Tragically, this can be very dangerous for those attempting to cross the border. Both US and Mexican authorities continue to work to the influx of migrants at the border.
THEY WERE KILLED IN COLD BLOOD!
Two people were killed trying to cross the border wall that divides Tijuana, Baja California, and the United States. According to the authorities, three subjects were trying to enter the United States illegally when they were attacked with stones.
Two migrants were stoned to death and one more was seriously injured by gunfire, near the border wall that divides the United States and Mexico in the city of Tijuana, municipal authorities reported on Friday, according to EFE.
When did it happen?
According to information from the Tijuana Municipal Citizen Security and Protection Secretariat (SSPCM), the incident occurred on February 11, when the migrants were trying to go over the wall and were approached by several people, who “attacked them with rocks until causing their death,” the EFE news agency said.
Authorities began to search for those responsible, while another of the victims is seriously injured. At the moment, the nationalities of the victims and whether there is a suspect is unknown.
What do the investigations indicate?
The head of the agency, Fernando Sánchez, told the media on Friday that “the investigation is part of the State Prosecutor’s Office. Due to their location and the report that the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office gave us at night, we presume that they were indeed migrants and that there was some problem or situation with them,” reported EFE.
In addition, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) confirmed through a statement that one of the victims was identified as Irving Jair, 33, and the wounded man is Alberto, 35. However, the other person who was killed has not yet been identified, according to EFE.
Where did the incident occur?
According to EFE, the crime occurred in a mountainous area in the eastern part of Tijuana, on the border with the municipality of Tecate and near where there is no border wall, an area controlled by human traffickers linked to organized crime.
This is the place where the so-called “coyotes” often take migrants who hire their services or where criminals assault migrants who take the risk of crossing this area on their own, EFE explained. However, the mayor of Tijuana assured that she will be working to solve this problem.