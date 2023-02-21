Two migrants were stoned to death at the border wall

Two migrants were murdered at the border wall.

Authorities confirm the death of both victims.

They also reported that one person was injured.

MIGRANTS KILLED WHILE PURSUING THE AMERICAN DREAM. Mexican authorities reported two migrants were killed after being attacked with stones at the border wall that divides Mexico and the United States. Initial reports specify that a third person was traveling with them and was injured during the violent attack.

In recent months, there has been an increase in migrant groups pursuing the famous “American dream“. Tragically, this can be very dangerous for those attempting to cross the border. Both US and Mexican authorities continue to work to the influx of migrants at the border.

