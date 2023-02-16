Father of the Michigan State shooter speaks out about his son
Michael McRae, father of the Michigan State shooter speaks out. "Everything happened so fast." Shooting victims are identified.
Father of the Michigan State shooter speaks. The mass shooting that occurred last Monday at Michigan State University, has left three people dead. Authorities have identified the alleged shooter and the 43-year-old gunman had no apparent connection to the campus, police said Tuesday.
The shooting occurred the day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting where 17 high school students were killed. It is the latest incident in what has become a deadly new year in the US.
“We have to do something to stop the gun violence that’s ripping apart our communities,” President Joe Biden said in a speech Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. So far, the investigations continues and they have identified the victims.
The father of the Michigan State University gunman, Anthony McRae, spoke publicly for the first time after his son murdered three students. Michael McRae spoke to the media about possible motives for his son’s actions.
“He was a momma’s boy”
The father of the shooter Anthony McRae, said that after his mother’s death, Anthony became “evil and mean” and a recluse. Similarly, he said that Anthony’s behavior “changed” after Linda McRae died of a stroke on September 13, 2020, according to The Sun.
“He was a mama’s boy. He loved his mom. They were tight. His mom was like his sister. Everything happened so fast,” Michael McRae told the media. It seems that Anthony McRae began suffering from emotional problems following his mother’s death.
The shooter’s father claims he was a good boy
Michael added: “He was grieving his mom. He wouldn’t let it go. He got bitter, bitter and bitter. His mom died, and he just started getting evil and mean. He didn’t care about anything anymore.” He tried to support his son and encouraged him to look for a job to get ahead together.
“I said, ‘Talk to daddy. Let me know if something is on your mind.’ He said, ‘I’m fine, Dad, I don’t need any help’ He was a good kid, don’t get me wrong, but you never know what your kid will do when they walk out the door,” concluded the shooter’s father.
MSU shooting victims identified
Family members confirmed that 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson was one of three victims killed in the shooting. Authorities identified the other two victims as students Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and Alexandria “Alex” Verner, also from the Detroit area. Fraser was a sophomore at MSU while Verner was a junior, police revealed.