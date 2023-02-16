Father of the Michigan State shooter speaks out about his son

Michael McRae, father of the Michigan State shooter speaks out.

“Everything happened so fast.”

Shooting victims are identified.

Father of the Michigan State shooter speaks. The mass shooting that occurred last Monday at Michigan State University, has left three people dead. Authorities have identified the alleged shooter and the 43-year-old gunman had no apparent connection to the campus, police said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred the day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting where 17 high school students were killed. It is the latest incident in what has become a deadly new year in the US.

Michael McRae, father of Michigan shooter, speaks out

“We have to do something to stop the gun violence that’s ripping apart our communities,” President Joe Biden said in a speech Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. So far, the investigations continues and they have identified the victims.

The father of the Michigan State University gunman, Anthony McRae, spoke publicly for the first time after his son murdered three students. Michael McRae spoke to the media about possible motives for his son’s actions.