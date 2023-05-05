Michael Jackson impersonator is choked to death on a NYC subway
A passenger on a NYC subway choked a homeless man to death. Jordan Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator with mental health issues.
The case of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who was brutally choked to death by a former Marine on a NYC subway, has been making headlines.
Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. A 24-year-old Marine veteran held Neely down and kept him in a chokehold until he went limp.
Passengers say Jordan Neely became “aggressive”
According to police sources, the problem began around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, when Neely, 30, began to act erratically, throwing garbage and yelling at passengers in a car on the F train at the Broadway-Lafayerre/Bleeker Street station.
After that, a 24-year-old man, whose name has not been revealed, put the Michael Jackson impersonator in a chokehold to subdue him. He and two other men, held Neely down until his body went limp.
Neely was strangled to death
Upon arrival at the station, 911 was called, but by the time the emergency services arrived it was too late. Neely was no longer breathing. The medical examiner determined that Neely died by strangulation (neck compression) and his death was ruled a homicide.
For this reason, the veteran was detained, interrogated and later released while the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigates. Before he was choked, Neely said: “I don’t care if I die. I don’t care if I go to jail. I don’t have any food … I’m done” Neely said.
He had a police record
Netizens identified Neely as the man who spent years impersonating Michael Jackson on the subway. The Manhattan borough president tweeted Wednesday that he had seen him perform many times on the A train, and that he made people smile.
According to Milenio, some even shared videos on Twitter of him doing his impersonations. In recent years, and due to his illness, he had been arrested more than 40 times for crimes such as public disturbance or assault.