Michael Jackson impersonator is choked to death on a NYC subway

A passenger on a NYC subway choked a homeless man to death.

Jordan Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator with mental health issues.

Police are investigating his murder.

The case of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who was brutally choked to death by a former Marine on a NYC subway, has been making headlines.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. A 24-year-old Marine veteran held Neely down and kept him in a chokehold until he went limp.

Passengers say Jordan Neely became “aggressive”

According to police sources, the problem began around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, when Neely, 30, began to act erratically, throwing garbage and yelling at passengers in a car on the F train at the Broadway-Lafayerre/Bleeker Street station.

After that, a 24-year-old man, whose name has not been revealed, put the Michael Jackson impersonator in a chokehold to subdue him. He and two other men, held Neely down until his body went limp.