Details of Michael Jackson’s autopsy
Learn everything about Michael Jackson’s autopsy! On June 25, 2009, show business received some of the most tragic news of the decade. Michael Jackson suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles. The singer, who was only a few weeks away from starting a tour, died shortly after in a hospital.
Although at first it was announced that Jackson had died of cardiac arrest, little by little the media released more information about his death. Finally, the autopsy confirmed that his heart stopped due to an accidental overdose. Learn all details of the singer’s autopsy.
Minutes before Michael Jackson’s death
On June 25, 2009, Los Angeles emergency personnel were called to Michael Jackson’s residence by Dr. Conrad Murray, the singer’s primary care physician, as Jackson had reported feeling weak and dehydrated. Dr. Murray attempted to treat Jackson, however, a few hours later he realized that he was no longer breathing, so he called an ambulance.
The singer was rushed to the UCLA University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m., two hours after arriving at the hospital. One detail that the investigations revealed was that Michael Jackson had a strenuous exercise regimen in preparation for his upcoming tour, in addition to the fact that he regularly consumed a variety of drugs.
Examination of the body
What was found in Michael Jackson’s autopsy? Fractures were found on the sternum and several ribs, as well as various bruises on the chest, which were the result of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the ambulance and upon his arrival at the hospital.
Michael Jackson’s body was subjected to rigorous examinations and his health was found to be relatively normal for a 50-year-old. According to the reports, his respiratory system, his digestive system and his reproductive system, were in good condition at the time of his death. However, the toxicological examination alerted the authorities, who could not determine if he had voluntarily ingested illicit substances.
What Jackson’s toxicology report showed
The toxicological examination found a lethal combination of sedatives that the artist had consumed for more than 15 years. Among these substances was propofol, which is usually administered in hospitals or clinics. Jackson also took lorazepam, an anxiolytic that can be administered orally or intravenously.
Other substances found in Michael Jackson’s body were the drugs midazolam, lidocaine and ephedrine. The first is similar to propofol, which is intended to sedate patients, the second is a pain reliever, and the third is a decongestant. The combination of these drugs turned out to be lethal for the pop star.
Michael Jackson’s autopsy findings
Michael Jackson’s body showed nodular prostate hyperplasia, intravesical prostatic protrusion and urinary retention. A tubular adenoma of the colon and vitiligo, a medium cerebrovascular congestion and degenerative osteoarthritis.
Michael Jackson’s autopsy showed that his death was due to the lethal combination of substances, since his body showed no trauma or diseases that would have caused his death.