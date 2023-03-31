The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, died in 2009.

He died of an overdose in his home.

Find out the details of Michael Jackson’s autopsy.

Learn everything about Michael Jackson’s autopsy! On June 25, 2009, show business received some of the most tragic news of the decade. Michael Jackson suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles. The singer, who was only a few weeks away from starting a tour, died shortly after in a hospital.

Although at first it was announced that Jackson had died of cardiac arrest, little by little the media released more information about his death. Finally, the autopsy confirmed that his heart stopped due to an accidental overdose. Learn all details of the singer’s autopsy.

Minutes before Michael Jackson’s death

On June 25, 2009, Los Angeles emergency personnel were called to Michael Jackson’s residence by Dr. Conrad Murray, the singer’s primary care physician, as Jackson had reported feeling weak and dehydrated. Dr. Murray attempted to treat Jackson, however, a few hours later he realized that he was no longer breathing, so he called an ambulance.

The singer was rushed to the UCLA University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m., two hours after arriving at the hospital. One detail that the investigations revealed was that Michael Jackson had a strenuous exercise regimen in preparation for his upcoming tour, in addition to the fact that he regularly consumed a variety of drugs.