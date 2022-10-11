The stars of Back to the Future had a reunion.

Fox’s advanced illness worries his fans.

What does Michael J. Fox suffer from? Thirty-seven years after the movie classic Back to the Future was released, its stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd met again at a special event. The actors who played Marty McFly and Doc Brown were present at New York Comic Con. However, Fox's advanced illness worried everyone. In 2020, Back to the Future fans were able to attend a virtual reunion of Back to the Future, one of the most influential science fiction movies ever. Two years later, New York Comic Con has reunited Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown. A long-awaited reunion On Saturday, New York Comic Con witnessed one of the most emotional moments of the weekend. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, two of the stars of Back to the Future, met again and in an emotional and joyous moment that has not gone unnoticed on social media. Fans of the movies were nostalgic after seeing the two actors reflecting on their friendship and their great professional careers, a path they have traveled together. Many internet users applauded the moment, especially the courage of Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's more than three decades ago.

Michael J. Fox's battle with Parkinson's Michael J. Fox considers himself lucky despite the debilitating Parkinson's he has suffered with for three decades. He prefers to show integrity and focus on the positive parts of his life. Despite the fact that this disease has been debilitating, he is not angry there is no cure. On Saturday, October 8, he showed that this disease will not stop him from attending conventions and having a good time with his fans. Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's 30 years ago. Today he is 61. In 2020 he left acting, lasting 20 years more than his neurologist predicted.

His fans are concerned "I love them! But how sad to see Michael J. Fox like this… I wish there was already a cure for Parkinson's," said an Instagram user in response to the video of the reunion posted by Caras México. "It hurts me to see Michael Fox like this but that's life and God only knows," another fan commented. WATCH VIDEO HERE "My respects, two big ones, Michael deserves this ovation!!! Parkinson's is consuming him but he is always the winner, an example of a warrior's life." "Here his illness is already very advanced. May God protect him and let him be more time with his Family."

A true example On Twitter people have also expressed their support for Fox and how brave he has been: "Really worthy of admiration, may God continue to give him strength and acceptance so that he continues his purpose." "Great Michael J. Fox, he gives us a lesson on Life and how fragile we are." "Forever a boy, regardless of his condition and age." Even in the video that is circulating on social media, you can see how Christopher Lloyd tries to help him sit down. "How sad to see him like this! But his legacy will remain for the good of many." "He is worthy of admiration." "Everything that happens to us has a purpose. We must be generous in our joys and in our adversities. That's the purpose."