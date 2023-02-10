Sports commentator removed from Super Bowl coverage.

Michael Irvin will not cover the game due to a complaint filed by a woman at a hotel in Arizona.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all.” It’s the most anticipated sporting event of the year in the US. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday when the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other. Media has been reporting from Arizona all week. However, there’s bad news for an iconic sports commentator. Michael Irvin was a legendary player for the Dallas Cowboys and now he’s a commentator for the NFL Network who recently reported that he won’t be covering this year’s Super Bowl. Michael Irvin was removed from Super Bowl coverage Irvin was removed due to a complaint filed by a woman at a hotel in Arizona. Irvin, 45, will not be part of the NFL Network’s coverage in Arizona for the rest of the week. The details of the complaint, as well as the identity of the woman, have not been disclosed. “Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s week-long coverage of Super Bowl LVII,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement. It was at that time that he announced that the commentator will not participate in the coverage.

A woman complained about Michael Irvin According to The Sun, police released a statement saying they have no knowledge of what happened between the commentator and the woman involved. However, they have said that it all stemmed from an alleged incident last Sunday in Glendale. Irvin broke his silence and revealed that he went to dinner and drinks with a former Dallas Cowboys star: "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.," he said.

"I am totally perplexed" He then stated what allegedly happened next with the woman who filed the complaint: "We shook hands. Then, I left. That's all I know. I don't really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth. We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. 'What's up?' I don't even know. … I am totally perplexed," Michael added. Irvin said that he does not know the woman's name and that there was "absolutely no sexual wrongdoing. What law did I break? There was definitely nothing physical. That's honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake, and we left. I don't know. I don't know what this is, and it's running me crazy," the commentator said.

A history of complaints The NFL analyst has been involved in other incidents. In 1996 a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys said that Ivin and Dallas offensive lineman Erik Williams sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Authorities investigated, according to Daily Mail. In that same year, the sports commentator was arrested by the police in a hotel and was found with cocaine and exotic dancers. He later pleaded guilty to drug possession. In 2001 he was be arrested again for possession of cocaine, but the charges were dropped.