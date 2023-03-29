Mhoni Vidente’s predictions about natural disasters come true

Psychic Mhoni Vidente warned of powerful natural disasters.

The southern US is on tornado alert.

What else will come true?

Parts of the southern and southeastern United States have been on tornado alert since last week and some people have even died. In the early hours of Saturday, March 25, 23 deaths were recorded in the state of Mississippi, a true tragedy.

This is reminiscent of one of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions, as she had warned that in the month of March we would be entering an era where many energies would be released and many natural disasters would occur on the planet.

Mhoni’s predictions

Mhoni said recently that an alignment of planets is coming. She explained what this means for Earth and what consequences it could bring: “Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, the planet Earth and Venus. It is the strongest day of the whole year because positive energies are reinvented.”

Well, apparently all these changes that the universe will be going through, and more than anything on planet Earth, would bring a series of natural disasters that could begin on March 21. The psychic was somewhat concerned about what may be to come.