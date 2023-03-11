Mhoni Vidente’s prediction about Mexico could come true

Mhoni Vidente warned about danger for Mexico.

GOP lawmakers propose sending US troops to combat the cartels.

Is this a threat to Mexico?

The kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico has created an uproar in both countries. Now this terrible incident could mean danger for the Aztec nation.

Almost a year ago, Mhoni Vidente said that the United States National Guard would “invade” Mexico with the purpose of eliminating drug traffickers and cartel leaders. But there was even more bad news….

Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

The Mexican authorities are investigating how the two Americans were killed after being kidnapped in Matamoros along with two other people, who were found injured but alive and are now in the United States.

The Governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, announced the discover of the four kidnapped Americans during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s morning press conference.