Mhoni Vidente’s prediction about Mexico could come true
Mhoni Vidente warned about danger for Mexico. GOP lawmakers propose sending US troops to combat the cartels. Is this a threat to Mexico?
The kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico has created an uproar in both countries. Now this terrible incident could mean danger for the Aztec nation.
Almost a year ago, Mhoni Vidente said that the United States National Guard would “invade” Mexico with the purpose of eliminating drug traffickers and cartel leaders. But there was even more bad news….
Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico
The Mexican authorities are investigating how the two Americans were killed after being kidnapped in Matamoros along with two other people, who were found injured but alive and are now in the United States.
The Governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, announced the discover of the four kidnapped Americans during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s morning press conference.
Is Mexico in danger?
“It is seen that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as well as Kamala Harris, will give the decree to invade Mexico with the National Guard to combat insecurity and violence. In addition, all the people who were involved with Russian leaders will be deprived of their American visas, their assets and accounts.”
Mhoni Vidente said this in April 2022 when she was making her predictions for Easter that year. Now it seems that is closer to happening.
The US is upset with Mexico
In a press conference, the Mexican authorities said that the kidnapped Americans were transferred to different homes to avoid detection but were finally located. A young man who was guarding them was arrested at the scene.
On Tuesday afternoon, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “The Department of Justice will be relentless in pursuing justice on its behalf…We will do everything in our power to identify, find, and hold accountable the individuals responsible for this attack on US citizens.”
Is a US invasion of Mexico near?
According to CNN, some Republican legislators now want to use the US military to combat the cartels in Mexcio. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already condemned this idea.
Since the four Americans were kidnapped, tensions between the two countries could escalate. This could lead to a potential conflict.