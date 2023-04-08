Mhoni Vidente’s alarming predictions for the month of April

Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions for the month of April.

She says there will be death in several countries.

What it is yet to come for the US and Mexico. Mhoni Vidente shares her April predictions. Once again the Cuban psychic shares surprising predictions on her YouTube channel about what is coming this April. Mhoni Vidente once again raised alarms with her April predictions where she said there will be tragedies. She said the Emperor card and the Death card will be present. Mhoni shares her predictions for April Mhoni said that the Emperor card together with the Death card tell her that “very important things are coming in this month of April along with Lent, along with Holy Week, along with the solar eclipse on April 20.” “It is visualized that in Argentina over the president, over the vice president or over the people in power there is the Emperor and Death. The Angel of Death is hanging around the pink house, it is hitting Argentina, its politicians and its people.”

Various tragedies are looming in different parts of the world Mhoni Vidente warned that in France, “Along with the Emperor, they are beginning to break the strength of a president. And not only do they want to remove him, they want to assassinate him. A completely marked coup.” “Very strong changes are coming for the month of April because these two cards are going to be galloping,” added beloved tarot reader Mhoni Vidente. She said the United States will also be affected by the these two cards.

The worst is expected for the United States in April “We cannot forget the United States, which is the leader, it is the guardian, it is the policeman of all, it watches over all and is watching. The Angel of Death continues to hover over President Joe Biden, but also over former President Donald Trump… The two strong leaders are beginning to succumb completely to the elite, the enlightened, and major changes are to be seen in the United States in April,” warned Mhoni Vidente. She also mentioned Mexico: “Insecurity begins completely, ruling almost all states and everywhere, but that is a full stop. The elections begin in two cabalistic states, those governed by the opposition, an old government that has not been able to reinvent itself.

Things are not looking good for Mexico according to Mhoni Vidente Mhoni also shared what she sees for Mexico, “The Hangman and Death are over those two states, Coahuila and the State of Mexico. The Hangman tells me crimes, attacks, homicides, in matters of campaigns, candidates and total governability, it will not be easy.” “The Hangman card is completely over all the candidates but also the Devil card. Total witchcraft, Santeria, summoning demons to defeat the candidates who are on the sidelines or winning,” said the Cuban psychic.