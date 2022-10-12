Mhoni Vidente warns about a third world war (VIDEO)

Mhoni Vidente talks about the possibility of World War III.

Does the world have new problems?

Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge.

The most important psychic in Mexico has once again caused a great media controversy. This year began with hard times and with big problems in the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine is not over yet and it seems that problems will continue between the two countries.

Although much has been said about a third world war, it is something that everyone fears and does not want to happen. It would bring serious economic and social problems, deaths and any number of negative things. Mhoni Vidente warned about this and talked about what could happen.

Could there be a third world war?

In her predictions section for Heraldo Televisión, Mhoni Vidente spoke about possible problems that may lie ahead, which could bring social and global distress. There could be a bigger war than the one between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Mhoni Vidente, the full moon together with the constellation of Aries and Jupiter gives enough strength, power and greatness to cause problems. “It is dominant in matters of war, that is why Jupiter is the largest and most powerful planet, it gives power in matters of war,” she said. Filed Under: Mhoni Seer World War III