Mhoni Vidente warns about a third world war (VIDEO)
The psychic Mhoni Vidente talks about the possibility of a third world war. Are new problems in the world?
- Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge.
The most important psychic in Mexico has once again caused a great media controversy. This year began with hard times and with big problems in the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine is not over yet and it seems that problems will continue between the two countries.
Although much has been said about a third world war, it is something that everyone fears and does not want to happen. It would bring serious economic and social problems, deaths and any number of negative things. Mhoni Vidente warned about this and talked about what could happen.
Could there be a third world war?
In her predictions section for Heraldo Televisión, Mhoni Vidente spoke about possible problems that may lie ahead, which could bring social and global distress. There could be a bigger war than the one between Ukraine and Russia.
According to Mhoni Vidente, the full moon together with the constellation of Aries and Jupiter gives enough strength, power and greatness to cause problems. "It is dominant in matters of war, that is why Jupiter is the largest and most powerful planet, it gives power in matters of war," she said.
The psychic says World War III is likely
Mhoni Vidente’s prediction is that it won’t take long for this to explode into a third world war. “China, Japan, Korea, the United States could be involved, but let’s hope not,” Mhoni Vidente told Heraldo Televisión.
And the way things are going, this seems like it could be true. Two days ago an explosion caused part of a bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia to collapse, severing a key artery for supplies in Moscow's war effort in southern Ukraine.
The attack on the Crimea bridge left 3 dead
The attack on October 8 left 3 dead. It also occurred a day after the 70th birthday of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and represents a humiliating setback that could lead him to escalate the war, AP reported.
The vehicle explosion caused a fire in seven cars of a train that were transporting fuel, which resulted in the "partial collapse of two sections of the bridge", explained the National Anti-Terrorism Committee. A man and a woman who were crossing the bridge in a vehicle died and their bodies were recovered, said the Russian Investigative Committee, which did not provide details about the third victim.
US reiterates “unwavering” support for Ukraine after attacks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised the US will continue with “unwavering” support for Ukraine after the attacks with Monday missiles. “Just spoke with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister) Dmytro Kuleba to reiterate US support for Ukraine following the horrific Kremlin attacks this morning,” Blinken wrote in a tweet. “We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian and security assistance so that Ukraine can defend itself and care for its population.”
The AP reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also spoke with Kuleba on Monday. In a tweet, Stoltenberg said that he "condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine." He stated that the military alliance "will continue to support the brave Ukrainian people to fight against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."