Mhoni Vidente warned about Julián Figueroa’s death

Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9.

Maribel Guardia shared the painful news on social media.

Mhoni Vidente had warned that it could happen. The entertainment world continues to mourn the sudden death of Julián Figueroa. Condolences have poured in for his mother, Maribel Guardia, who shared a statement on social media expressing her grief over the loss of her son. On Sunday, April 9 Julián Figueroa died at his home in Col. Jardines del Pedregal in Mexico City. At first it seemed like fake news, but unfortunately it was true. Maribel is devastated! Maribel Guardia shared the sadness she feels at the loss of her only son on Facebook. In addition, she revealed what happened and asked for respect and understanding during this painful time. “They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him already dead, with no trace of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. I beg everyone respect for our privacy and the painful moment we are going through.”

Did Mhoni Vidente predict Julián Figueroa’s death? Mhoni Vidente has received more recognition in recent months for her predictions, which have been coming true, like with the earthquake in Mexico City on September 19, 2022, which for Mexicans is already a date to fear. Now, the psychic goes viral again, as she had warned about what could happen to the Figueroa family. She spoke about the tragedy in a YouTube video where she said she saw problems for the Figueroa family as well as danger for the Aguilar family.

Trouble for the Figueroas and the Aguilars Mhoni Vidente read her cards and announced tragedy was coming for the Figueroa family. In one of her readings in February 2022, she predicted that a dark stage was coming for the family. On that occasion, she said that a tragedy was looming in the artistic world and mentioned the Aguilar and Figeroa families as possible protagonists. “A tragedy strikes either of the two families, the Aguilars or the Figueroas, these negative energies between them will end badly.”

Mhoni Vidente makes a powerful prediction “It’s not that they fight with blows or gunshots but so many negative energies exist between them, that it’s going to turn into a tragedy on the part of either of the two families,” said Mhoni Vidente, alluding to the conflicts that had sparked between both families despite the fact that Antonio Aguilar and Joan Sebastián once got along very well. Some internet users took this the wrong way, since they think that his brother wanted to keep the inheritance that his father left him. “In short, José Manuel did witchcraft to keep the inheritance.” Meanwhile others praised Mhoni’s powers: “Mhoni, you always predict very well… you always get it right.”