Mhoni Vidente says Juan Gabriel appeared to her in a dream and reveals whether he will return from the dead
Mhoni Vidente is famous for her many visions. On one occasion she was visited by the late singer Juan Gabriel who, she says, came to her in a dream. The psychic repeated what he said to her.
In a short video, Mhoni Vidente discusses the dream in which Divo de Juárez appeared to her and reveals the message he sent. She also explains what the appearance of Juan Gabriel in her visions could mean.
Mhoni Vidente has a vision of Juan Gabriel
A video of Mhoni Vidente resurfaced in which she says she was visited by Juan Gabriel. The Cuban psychic said he came to her in a dream.
The video is from some time ago and the psychic points out that Juan Gabriel appeared in her dreams at the beginning of spring. She said she had never dreamed of the singer before.
Mhoni Vidente reveals what the singer told her
Mhoni Vidente began to explain what happened in her dream. She said that her vision was of a young and thin Juan Gabriel. «I saw him super young, thinner than ever,» said the psychic.
However, the most incredible thing about her dream was what Juan Gabriel said. «And I dream that he told me that he was alive, that he begged me, ‘Mhoni, tell them that I am alive,'» said Mhoni Vidente.
«Tell the people I’m alive»
Mhoni went on to describe what happened in her dream, recounting that the singer seemed to be in despair. She explained how Juan Gabriel took her hand to tell her that he was actually alive.
The psychic explained it to the presenter who appeared with her in the video: «He grabbed my hand and told me, ‘Get me out of here Mhoni, get me out of here, tell people I’m alive,'» she said while holding the woman’s hand in a kind of recreation of how it happened.
Will Juan Gabriel return from the dead?
Despite saying that Juan Gabriel repeated to her several times that he’s still alive, the astrologer said she was not saying that Divo de Juárez has not really died. However, she did say what his appearance could mean.
She explained Juan Gabriel visiting her in her dreams did not mean that the singer was alive, however this could mean that things are about to happen — perhaps something involving his family.