Mhoni Vidente is famous for her many visions. On one occasion she was visited by the late singer Juan Gabriel who, she says, came to her in a dream. The psychic repeated what he said to her.

In a short video, Mhoni Vidente discusses the dream in which Divo de Juárez appeared to her and reveals the message he sent. She also explains what the appearance of Juan Gabriel in her visions could mean.

Mhoni Vidente has a vision of Juan Gabriel

The video is from some time ago and the psychic points out that Juan Gabriel appeared in her dreams at the beginning of spring. She said she had never dreamed of the singer before.