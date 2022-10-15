Mhoni Vidente tells the truth of the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima

Mhoni Vidente makes an impact on her followers.

The Cuban psychic tells the truth about the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima.

“Totally sure that miracles exist,” says an admirer.

“I would like to see her.” In one of her most recent posts on Instagram from one of her visits to El Heraldo de México, the Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente tells the whole truth about the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima, making an impact on her followers, who were quick to comment on the video.

Born on March 21, 1977 in Havana, Cuba, under the name Rafael Martínez de León, the psychic beloved by Hispanics has a Cuban mother and a Mexican father. She has said on several occasions that her name comes from the word ‘money’, but to make it more personal, she decided to make it ‘Mhoni’.

Mhoni Vidente talks about the apparition of the Virgin of Fatima

Asked about the appearance of the Virgin of Fatima in a church in Portugal, as well as in Asia, Mhoni Vidente said a message is coming for all humanity: “Also In Brazil and Bolivia there is a Virgin of Fatima who cries tears of salt and blood and people see her when she cries.”

“These are the warnings for the whole world. Here you realize that the spiritual exists and that more and more God and the Virgin send us signs to tell us that we are not alone, that we are close to her and that she is going to help us. When all these apparitions appear, it is when something very important for all humanity is coming,” said the Cuban psychic.