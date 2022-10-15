Mhoni Vidente tells the truth of the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima
Mhoni Vidente makes an impact on her followers.The Cuban psychic tells the truth about the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima.
- Mhoni Vidente makes an impact on her followers.
- The Cuban psychic tells the truth about the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima.
- “Totally sure that miracles exist,” says an admirer.
“I would like to see her.” In one of her most recent posts on Instagram from one of her visits to El Heraldo de México, the Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente tells the whole truth about the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima, making an impact on her followers, who were quick to comment on the video.
Born on March 21, 1977 in Havana, Cuba, under the name Rafael Martínez de León, the psychic beloved by Hispanics has a Cuban mother and a Mexican father. She has said on several occasions that her name comes from the word ‘money’, but to make it more personal, she decided to make it ‘Mhoni’.
Mhoni Vidente talks about the apparition of the Virgin of Fatima
Asked about the appearance of the Virgin of Fatima in a church in Portugal, as well as in Asia, Mhoni Vidente said a message is coming for all humanity: “Also In Brazil and Bolivia there is a Virgin of Fatima who cries tears of salt and blood and people see her when she cries.”
“These are the warnings for the whole world. Here you realize that the spiritual exists and that more and more God and the Virgin send us signs to tell us that we are not alone, that we are close to her and that she is going to help us. When all these apparitions appear, it is when something very important for all humanity is coming,” said the Cuban psychic.
“The greatest revelation is in the sun”
About to finish this video, Mhoni Vidente pointed out that, according to the World card, the greatest revelation is in the sun: “I visualize how the sun turns or there will be a very strong solar manifestation and many people will see the image of the Virgin of Fatima completely prostrated in the sun at noon,” said the beloved psychic.
Mhoni then shared a snippet of a post that confirms her prediction, as it shows real proof of the Virgin Mary’s apparition last Friday at the national shrine in Subika, Kenya: “She is always with us, interceding and calling to conversion, she is the gate of heaven that leads us to her son Jesus.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)
This prediction that came true causes controversy
Unlike her official YouTube channel, where comments are disabled, on her official Instagram account Mhoni Vidente allows her followers to give their input. When she explained the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima, she provoked all kinds of reactions, both positive and negative.
“When the Virgin of Fatima was seen, she said ‘no more war or plague.’ After a year, something different happened, so I’ll assume it differently.” “Look, I don’t believe in anything, I have to see to believe, but I was looking and I saw a lot of relief, there are mysteries, it’s incredible. Look, I don’t have an opinion, I don’t like being an opinion maker, a lot of people are very religious and I respect them, but it’s incredible.”
“Today I will be filled with joy”
Hours after explaining the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima, Mhoni Vidente shared a message that delighted all her followers. In addition to her predictions, horoscopes and her rituals, the psychic often shares this type of content to her social networks.
“Today I will be filled with joy and good times in the company of my loved ones. Today my life will turn 180 degrees to the positive and I will take for granted that I am on the right path to happiness. Today I say yes to courage, no to feelings of guilt and I say yes to the Love of my Family, #FamilySunday (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente tells the truth of the revelations of the Virgin of Fatima)