Mhoni Vidente reveals that Bad Bunny date a man in 2023.

She adds that he’ll have a child with one of his best friends.

She also talks about Bad Bunny's career. The psychic, beloved by Hispanics, surprises us once again with her predictions for 2023. She presented several revelations for various celebrities both nationally and internationally. Mhoni Vidente says some celebrities will be coming out of the closet. Once again, the sexuality of the Ojitos Lindos rapper is being questioned, generating hundreds of comments among internet users. It should be remembered that in Bad Bunny's video for his single Yonaguni he kissed another man, which created an uproar on social media. Mhoni Vidente's show business predictions for 2023 There were also rumors that Bad Bunny had a fling with none other than Hollywood heartthrob, Brad Pitt. Since then, people have continued to wonder about Puerto Rican rapper's sexuality, and we have seen him openly having fun with both men and women. On her official YouTube channel, Mhoni Vidente revealed that the Titi Me Preguntó rapper will start a new romance in 2023 and it seems that it will be with someone of the same sex, ensuring that the singer will come out of the closet this year.

Mhoni draws the Tower card for Bad Bunny Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is one of the most popular Hispanic rappers right now. He has achieved great popularity despite his recent scandals. Now Mhoni Vidente has put him in the eye of the storm. "Bad Bunny is definitely a personality who has caused a furor in every way in the last three or four years," the psychic began by arguing before taking drawing a card for thePuerto Rican rapper that will tell his future for the new year.

Mhoni Vidente reveals that Bad Bunny will have an affair with a man "The Tower card is about Bad Bunny, who is definitely one of the most important reggaeton icons. Despite becoming a father with one of his best friends, who will have a son, he will begin new relationship with a man or a bisexual person. This is how Mhoni Vidente revealed that once again that Bad Bunny will place himself in the eye of the storm by dating a man. Though for many it won't be surprising after he kissed his male friend during a concert.

What does the Tower card mean for Bad Bunny? Later, she shared that the Me Porto Bonito rapper will be talking about the freedom to choose who to be happy with regardless of sexuality. "Bad Bunny is going to be talking about not having that problem in a matter of saying, 'I like women and I like men.'" "The Tower card tells us that he is going to make movies, series, he is going to buy back one of the most important basketball teams in the United States or Puerto Rico, he talks again about releasing a new album and that the card will definitely be completely building very important things in political matters. It does not cause illness nor does it foresee any attacks or accidents," concluded Mhoni Vidente.