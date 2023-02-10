Chiefs or Eagles? Mhoni Vidente predicts who will win the Super Bowl

The prediction everyone was waiting for.

Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente says who will win the Super Bowl.

Also, she took the time to share other revelations. Chiefs or Eagles? In her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México and, as she had promised days before, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente predicts who will win the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The game takes place Sunday, February 12th and Rihanna will perform for the halftime show. The beloved psychic took the time to share other revelations, including the earthquakes that will be coming this month, taking into account the one that has just struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 11,000 and leaving tens of thousands injured. Mhoni Vidente’s surprising predictions Before saying the name of the team that will win the Super Bowl, Mhoni Vidente said that the seismic movements will continue throughout the month of February. “The World card indicates that earthquakes are coming for Mexico and even for the entire world.” The psychic commented that what happened in both Turkey and Syria was simply catastrophic. “I see that there will be 25,000 to 30,000 people who have died and here you realize that ‘nobody can rule over God’. On the decision of God and nature, no human being will be able to govern it. An earthquake is coming to Mexico City, although nothing serious, and another is coming to Chile, Ecuador and Asia, but the world will continue to shake and be cold, ” she declared.

What will happen in the Club World Cup? Without as much fanfare as the World Cup in Qatar where Argentina was crowned champion, the FIFA Club World Cup is taking place in Morocco, so the psychic predicted who will win this competition which will end on Saturday, February 11. “Who do I see win? Real Madrid. The Spanish will win the cup and I also see them as one of the finalists in the Champions League, just like Manchester City, so congratulations in advance,” said Mhoni Vidente, who still had much more to share.

Mhoni Vidente reveals what is happening to Piqué, Shakira’s ex And when no one saw it coming, almost a month after the release of the song that Shakira dedicated to her ex, Mhoni Vidente said that people are doing witchcraft on Gerard Piqué and his family, as well as on Clara Chía. However, she made it clear that it is not the Colombian singer, who is expected to soon release another new song. “The witchcraft comes from other people who were with Piqué and other situations related to soccer, apart from the fact that his mother already wants to move because she can’t stand Shakira, who put a witch in her face. Shakira has to protect herself from the bad vibes of Piqué’s parents,” revealed the most beloved psychic.

Mhoni Vidente’s Super Bowl predictions Finally, in this video available on her official YouTube channel, Mhoni Vidente said in the first place, as a joke, that Rihanna will be the winner of the Super Bowl. However, a few seconds later she became serious and said: “The two teams that she had commented on arrived, Kansas City and Philadelphia. “I visualize that it will be a very close game and I think it will be 24 to 17 or 24 to 20. The bets are on everything they give, but I’ll stick with my prediction: Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl this Sunday by a small advantage. Patrick Mahomes is not going to be there because he is still injured, Kansas City is a very good team, but they lack defense and the two best teams arrived,” concluded the psychic. (SEE THE VIDEO HERE)