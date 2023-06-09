Mhoni Vidente predicts who will be president of Mexico in 2024 (VIDEO)

Mhoni Vidente predicts who will be president of Mexico in 2024.

The psychic says who she thinks AMLO’s successor will be.

Who will be the president of Mexico in 2024? Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente has shared a new prediction in which she reveals who will be the next president of Mexico in 2024. The beloved psychic has surprised everyone by revealing the name of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s successor. A few days ago Marcelo Ebrard gave a press conference announcing he is leaving his position as Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE). This is because he is running for president, according to CNN. Who will be AMLO’s successor? Mexico will elect a new president in 2024. The incumbent, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), is not eligible to run for re-election. As a result, the race is wide open. Several potential candidates have already emerged. One is Marcelo Ebrard, the current chancellor. Ebrard is a close ally of AMLO and seen as a potential favorite. Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City is also a close ally of AMLO and is seen as a rising star in the Morena party. Ricardo Monreal, the current senator of Zacatecas, is a former governor of Zacatecas and is seen as a potential dark horse in the race.

Mhoni Vidente predicts who will be president of Mexico in 2024 In recent days, Mhoni Vidente’s comments about who will be AMLO’s successor have gained traction. In a recent interview, Mhoni Vidente predicted that the next president of Mexico will not be a woman. She also said that the person will be from the Morena party. “It is my prediction, it is Marcelo Ebrard. I don’t see a woman right now, because unfortunately not even the United States has had a female president. Mexico still, women do not vote for women, the country is not ready. The Mexican people want a man to straighten out the violent situation,» said the psychic.

The race for Mexico’s president Mhoni Vidente’s prediction has generated much discussion and speculation. Some people believe that she is right, while others believe that she is wrong. Only time will tell who will be the next president of Mexico. In addition, there are other potential candidates that could emerge in the coming months. Tatiana Clouthier, the current Minister of Commerce is a former senator and is seen as a rising star in the Morena party. Adán Augusto López Hernández, current Minister of the Interior, is a former governor of Tabasco and is seen as a close ally of AMLO. Rocío Nahle García, current Minister of Energy, is a former senator and is seen as a potential candidate for the left-wing PT party.

The 2024 election The presidential race is likely to be close. AMLO remains popular with many Mexicans, but his approval ratings have fallen in recent months. The economy is also a major concern for many Mexicans, and the candidate who can offer the best plan for economic growth is likely to have an advantage. It is too early to say who will win, but the race will surely be closely watched by Mexicans and observers from around the world. The next president will have a great impact on the future of the country.