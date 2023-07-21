Mhoni predicts that UFOs will arrive on Earth in August.

The aliens could make contact with humans next month.

Listen to La Huella Ovni on Óyenos Audio. La Huella Ovni is a new podcast on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio. The show is explores UFOs and extraterrestrial life. CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO LISTEN TO LA HUELLA OVNI

Mhoni Vidente predicts arrival of UFOs in August For many years, there has been ongoing speculation about the existence of extraterrestrials and whether they have visited Earth. Some believe that they may even be living among us. There have been endless investigations into this phenomena. In Mexico, these have come up numerous times over the years. There have been multiple instances where people claim to have captured footage of strange lights hovering among the clouds, leading to assumptions that they are beings from another planet.

Mhoni Vidente reveals what may happen in August Renowned astrologer Mhoni Vidente has recently shared her predictions and tarot card readings, suggesting that humanity could be on the verge of experiencing its first contact with beings from another planet as early as August. In a recent revelation, the psychic stated that something unprecedented is about to unfold, a potential encounter with extraterrestrial beings, according to Azteca Yucatan.

Where aliens might land The Cuban astrologer, known for sharing her daily predictions on social media and YouTube, has made a startling revelation about the possible presence of beings from another planet on Earth between the end of July and August. Mhoni Vidente also disclosed where this could take place. “Mexico City, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris will witness a UFO presence,” revealed the famous astrologer. In addition to the potential extraterrestrial phenomenon, Mhoni also warned of the likelihood of increased volcanic activity in Popocatépetl.

Strange lights in the sky were seen in Mexico A few months ago, residents in Jalisco were astonished by numerous sightings of unidentified flying objects in the sky, sparking a significant controversy and leading many to believe that they could be visitors from other planets. Videos documenting these sightings began to go viral. The peculiar flying objects were reported in various locations across Jalisco, including Santa Anita, Zapopan, Jocotepec, Ameca, and Etzatlán, among others. These intriguing images amazed everyone who saw them.