Mhoni Vidente predicts Shakira will have another child

Mhoni Vidente predicts that Shakira will have another child.

What did Mhoni say about the Colombian singer?

She says Shakira will have a baby with another athlete.

A few weeks ago, rumors were swirling about a relationship between Shakira and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The Colombian singer attended the Spanish Grand Prix and some were convinced she was there to support the British driver.

Apparently Shakira has moved on from Piqué, because Mhoni Vidente says she is planning to become a mother for the third time. She also said the father will be another athlete. Would Hamilton be up for the role?

Shakira’s alleged relationship with Lewis Hamilton!

Two months have already passed since Shakira and her children, Sasha and Milan, left Barcelona to start a new life in Miami. It seems that the change of scenery has been good for her and she could be entering one of the best stages of her life.

The Colombian singer continues to enjoy success after success and all of her recent songs have been hits. Now, fans are waiting impatiently for June 29, when her new song with Manuel Turizo, Copa Vacía, will be released.