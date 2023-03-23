Another of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions comes true.

In March, Irma Serrano, Ignacio López Tarso and Rebecca Jones died.

As Mhoni Vidente said, celebrities will die this year…

Mhoni Vidente’s prediction comes true. On Wednesday, March 22, Rebecca Jones, a popular Mexican actress, died. It came as a great surprise for many of her fans even though Jones had been dealing with serious health issues since 2019.

A few weeks ago, Mhoni Vidente predicted this would happen. She didn’t specify that Rebecca Jones would die, however she said that actors would pass away. This month Ignacio López Tarso, Rebecca Jones and La Tigresa have all left us.

Is the Rule of 3 true?

There is a theory, called the Rule of 3, that says celebrities always die in groups of three. In March Irma Serrano passed away after health problems, followed by Ignacio López Tarso and now Rebecca Jones.

