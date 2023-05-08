Mhoni Vidente has a terrible prediction for King Charles.

Will he leave the crown to William soon?

King Charles III could be very sick.

The coronation of King Charles III took place eight months after Queen Elizabeth’s death. We knew this event would be full of drama among the royal family and Mhoni Vidente has some predictions about his time on the throne.

She had warned of a tragedy in the British royal family after this day. Without a doubt the coronation became a highly controversial event since it was announced that Camila would be crowned Queen rather than Queen Consort.

A suicide in the royal family?

A few weeks ago, Mhoni Vidente had a chilling prediction for King Charles, as she claimed that a tragedy was chasing him. It is well known that King Charles III is not very liked by millions of people, especially by those who still love Princess Diana.

A tragedy could occur in the family because, according to the predictions recently made by the famous Cuban astrologer and psychic, Harry could make an attempt on his own life after experiencing a wave of misfortunes, including an alleged divorce from Meghan Markle.