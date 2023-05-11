Mhoni Vidente has frightening predictions for May.

The Cuban psychic says bad weather could have consequences.

“It is the month of the earthquake.”

ARE MORE TRAGEDIES COMING? Mhoni Vidente, once again, surprises us with her predictions for May. According to what she said on her podcast, the month of May is one of the strongest because it is considered to be a holy month for the Virgin Mary. For this reason, the famous astrologer warned the public that earthquakes are coming.

The most popular psychic in Latin America did not hesitate to share what she visualizes for this month and warn people around the world about what to prepare for. There was some good news too.

MHONI’S PREDICTIONS FOR MAY

On this occasion, Mhoni Vidente stated that the month of May is expected to be difficult due to earthquakes in Mexico and, above all, because some could be similar to the one that occurred in 2017. She highlighted that earthquakes are common in May and people shouldn’t be scared.

“It is the month of the earthquake. This year, it shakes the same as in 2017. I don’t want to scare them, I just warn them. It is the month of the earthquake, remember that February, May, September and December are the months of the earthquake,” Mhoni Vidente said on her recent podcast.