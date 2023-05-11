Mhoni Vidente has frightening predictions for May
Mhoni Vidente has frightening predictions for May. The Cuban psychic says bad weather could have consequences. “It is the month of the earthquake.”
- Mhoni Vidente has frightening predictions for May.
- The Cuban psychic says bad weather could have consequences.
- “It is the month of the earthquake.”
ARE MORE TRAGEDIES COMING? Mhoni Vidente, once again, surprises us with her predictions for May. According to what she said on her podcast, the month of May is one of the strongest because it is considered to be a holy month for the Virgin Mary. For this reason, the famous astrologer warned the public that earthquakes are coming.
The most popular psychic in Latin America did not hesitate to share what she visualizes for this month and warn people around the world about what to prepare for. There was some good news too.
MHONI’S PREDICTIONS FOR MAY
On this occasion, Mhoni Vidente stated that the month of May is expected to be difficult due to earthquakes in Mexico and, above all, because some could be similar to the one that occurred in 2017. She highlighted that earthquakes are common in May and people shouldn’t be scared.
“It is the month of the earthquake. This year, it shakes the same as in 2017. I don’t want to scare them, I just warn them. It is the month of the earthquake, remember that February, May, September and December are the months of the earthquake,” Mhoni Vidente said on her recent podcast.
What will the earthquakes be like?
The psychic declared that in the coming months minor earthquakes are expected. However, this month, one may exceed 7 on the Richter scale. She said this quake could occur in Guerrero or Michoacán, Mexico.
“That the other months also tremble, but not as strong as in those months. So you have to be completely forewarned. What will shake in May? Yes friends. It’s going to shake, 6.6 or 7.3, here in Mexico City, starting in Guerrero or Michoacán. Remember that it is very important to be forewarned, that is what predictions are for, to prevent what may happen.”
Beware of volcanoes too?
But, earthquakes are not the only thing that should worry Mexico. Mhoni Vidente stressed that, in the state of Puebla, the Popocatépetl volcano could become active. She explained that it is not expected to erupt like the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, which resulted in evacuations.
“God bless all the people of Puebla for the Popocatépetl volcano that is making stronger and stronger fumaroles. I don’t see any strong eruption, like in Guatemala with the Fuego volcano, but I do see that the Popo volcano is going to erupt,” revealed the Cuban psychic.
Will the temperature rise?
On the other hand, she stressed that the climate will change drastically in Mexico City. The psychic predicts that there will be temperatures over 100 degrees, something that has never happened in the country. Likewise, she explained that it will be a catastrophic event.
“And unbearable heat is coming, incredibly in Mexico City we are going to reach over 100 degrees. Those heat waves, those solar storms are going to be catastrophic,” said the famous psychic, about what is expected this month. She pointed out that it is the month of the Virgin Mary, so the Devil will be on the loose.