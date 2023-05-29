Mhoni Vidente exposed the truth about Galilea Montijo’s boyfriend.

Is it a fake relationship?

The psychic astonished everyone. After some surprising photos were leaked of Galilea Montijo in a bikini walking on the beach with a 41-year-old model and influencer named Isaac Moreno, everyone is talking about a possible new romance. Now Mhoni Vidente reveals the real truth. The Hoy host announced months ago that she and her son’s father, Fernando Reina, were divorcing after years of rumors. When the photos of her frolicking on the beach with a new man emerged, everyone was shocked at how quickly she’d moved on. But was it all fake? Mhoni Vidente reveals the truth about Galilea Montijo’s boyfriend Galilea Montijo has every right to be dating since her relationship with Fernando Reina ended months ago and her rep has announced that we will «see her go out with many people». Still, this new romance could be just for the cameras. Mhoni Vidente predicted that she is not necessarily dating the 41-year-old model and influencer, because there is «something else behind» what we know so far….

Galilea Montijo was exposed The photos of Galilea walking on the beach with Isaac Moreno have everyone talking. Now Mhoni Vidente said on her show for El Heraldo de México, that this supposed relationship is nothing serious. «For me they are very staged photos. I worked with Galilea, I got to know her better than many people. I like her very much, she is a very intelligent and very capable person, she is a very good host, very pretty, but I think he is a model and hired. Isaac Moreno, to me he is bisexual, he likes men and women, there is no problem with that,» Mhoni Vidente began.

Mhoni Vidente reveals who she thinks the Mexican host’s real boyfriend is Mhoni says Isaac was supposedly hired to cover up what is really going on with the Mexican host. «He has an 8-year-old son and he fully got into modeling because he liked to party. And she met him through another producer who is also called Moreno and I do think she had a snack but he is not so much of her type, she likes men more like Cuahutemoc Blanco,» Mhoni Vidente said. She says the Hoy host is in a relationship with a politician: «But I do believe that Galilea has a partner, is single, is divorced, has no commitment to anyone and has the right to rebuild her life at its best … They had already been divorced or separated for a year and each one was doing their own thing but… I do believe that she is with a politician… For me she is dating a very important politician who is very powerful and is currently engaged to him and he (model) is serving as a cover.»

Do people believe that Galilea Montijo is faking a romance with the Spanish model? People commented on Mhoni’s video: «And if he is not the real one from Galilea, then accept him as a friend.» «Oh good, that man (her husband) was ugly and this one is handsome.» «Galilea is already old.» «Galilea is a fake.» «I don’t doubt that she is pretty, but talented… in that she is famous for her love life… but she has zero talent and is fake.» Recently on Hoy, Galilea joked about her relationship with Isaac Moreno and she said she goes out with many people, without confirming a relationship with the model.