Mhoni Vidente has an alarming prediction about Mexico’s intense heat wave (VIDEO)
Mhoni has an alarming prediction about Mexico's heat wave. She warns there could be a terrible drought. The psychic wants people to be aware of the danger.
Mhoni Vidente predicts the heat wave in Mexico will continue. Over the past few weeks, several regions in the country, including Sinaloa, Coahuila, and Nuevo León, have experienced scorching temperatures reaching up to 115 degrees Farenheit.
In response to this scorching heat, CONAGUA has issued warnings of ongoing extreme weather conditions in the upcoming weeks. Renowned psychci, Mhoni Vidente, has also shared her own alarming predictions for the coming weeks.
Mhoni Vidente warns of a possible drought in Mexico
As always, Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions on El Heraldo de Mexico’s YouTube show. She discussed the brutal conditions in Mexico and emphasized that the heat could bring on a terrible drought.
«The most intense heat imaginable is approaching, along with a severe drought. It is crucial to conserve water as we face challenging situations due to water scarcity. We will encounter circumstances beyond our control. It must be understood that there will be a prolonged period of limited rainfall,» Mhoni stated.
Mhoni Vidente’s alarming prediction about Mexico’s heat wave
The heat has intensified not only in regions like Coahuila, Sinaloa, and Nuevo León, where temperatures have reached extreme levels, but also in other parts of the country. Even in Mexico City, known for its frequent rainfall, the lack of rain has become a cause for concern.
«The sun’s temperature in spring will soar to 113 degrees, and we must remain vigilant. It will be an extremely hot month, and water scarcity will be a pressing issue,» warned the psychic. Additionally, Mhoni Vidente mentioned that there are significant political changes on the horizon.
Where Mexico’s heat wave will be most intense
CONAGUA has issued warnings regarding the ongoing intense heat wave in several states. The affected regions, where the high temperatures are expected to persist for a few more weeks, include Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, and Yucatán.
According to El Financiero, temperatures in these areas may reach up to a scorching 113 degrees Farenheit, marking one of the most extreme heat waves ever recorded. However, in regions such as Oaxaca and Chiapas, there may be some showers.