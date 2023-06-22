Mhoni has an alarming prediction about Mexico’s heat wave.

She warns there could be a terrible drought.

The popular psychic wants people to be aware of the danger.

Mhoni Vidente predicts the heat wave in Mexico will continue. Over the past few weeks, several regions in the country, including Sinaloa, Coahuila, and Nuevo León, have experienced scorching temperatures reaching up to 115 degrees Farenheit.

In response to this scorching heat, CONAGUA has issued warnings of ongoing extreme weather conditions in the upcoming weeks. Renowned psychci, Mhoni Vidente, has also shared her own alarming predictions for the coming weeks.

Mhoni Vidente warns of a possible drought in Mexico

As always, Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions on El Heraldo de Mexico’s YouTube show. She discussed the brutal conditions in Mexico and emphasized that the heat could bring on a terrible drought.

«The most intense heat imaginable is approaching, along with a severe drought. It is crucial to conserve water as we face challenging situations due to water scarcity. We will encounter circumstances beyond our control. It must be understood that there will be a prolonged period of limited rainfall,» Mhoni stated.