Mexico to combat Florida’s anti-immigrant law. Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a harsh new anti-immigrant law. The Mexico government is not sitting idly by and announced it would take forceful action against DeSantis.

In a statement, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), who met on Sunday afternoon with 1,200 farm workers in Wimauma, Florida, reported that the meeting will take place on June 30.