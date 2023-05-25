Mexico announces it will take measures to combat Florida’s new anti-immigrant law
Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a harsh new anti-immigrant law. The Mexico government is not sitting idly by and announced it would take forceful action against DeSantis.
Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard seeks to defend migrants from Florida’s draconian new laws as thousands of migrants will be affected. Ebrard will meet with community leaders in Miami in an effort to combat these racist laws.
The Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, announced an upcoming meeting between community leaders and authorities in Miami to create a strategy for combatting anti-immigrant and racist initiatives in the US.
In a statement, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), who met on Sunday afternoon with 1,200 farm workers in Wimauma, Florida, reported that the meeting will take place on June 30.
Ebrard seeks to defend Mexicans, especially in Florida
The first objective, said the foreign minister, is to determine how the Mexican government can «defend our sisters and brothers throughout the United States, especially in Florida, because in Florida a law clearly contrary to our community and that can lead to many abuses is going to come into force.»
He announced that the meeting is expected to be attended by leaders of various groups of migrants from all over the United States and will serve to evaluate and determine the next steps to follow in the Action Plan for Mexican Communities Residents Abroad.
The Mexican Foreign Minister highlighted the work of migrants in the US
During the meeting that Ebrard held with workers in Miami, the foreign minister promised greater opportunities for labor mobility and reiterated the importance of defending Mexican migrant workers from racist laws and policies.
Ebrard highlighted the work and contribution of migrant workers to the societies of the United States and Mexico, these statements come just a few days after the United States halted Title 42, which allowed undocumented migrants to be immediately expelled under the pretext of the COVID-19 health emergency.