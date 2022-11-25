Mexicans brawl with Argentines in Qatar (VIDEO)
The World Cup has been highly anticipated by many soccer fans. Since it began on November 20, hundreds of things have happened and many have circulated in videos on social media.
The most recent involves Mexican and Argentines fans, as both countries engaged in a brawl before their match. Let’s remember that on Saturday, November 26, they will be playing to become the winners of the World Cup in Qatar.
Mexican and Argentinian fans brawl in Qatar
The Mexicans and the Argentines had their first fight. Everything happened in one of the Fan Fests installed in the city of Doha on Wednesday, November 23 and it was all caught on tape. The images show members of both nations exchanging blows and insults.
The Qatar police never responded to the altercation. Long before this happened, according to El Universal, during the opening of the World Cup, there was a cheering duel between Mexicans and Argentines that did not go beyond euphoric shouts, chants and the occasional beer bath.
Qatar police did nothing to stop the fight
This time things got completely out of control and they began to heat up a little more between fans from both countries. Three days before the confrontation on the field, they started a fight in the middle of the street, fortunately it didn’t go further than insults.
In the absence of the Qatari authorities, other fans had to intervene to calm the tense situation, while others were only busy recording with their cell phones and the videos immediately went viral on social media.
Internet users react to the brawl
In the videos you can hear how some fans began to hurl insults at Messi, while the Mexicans and Argentines punched and kicked each other, the sirens of a police patrol can also be seen inside. Qatar police did not go to the scene to calm the tensions. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.
And as expected, the reaction from Internet users was swift, "Argentines and Mexicans are natural enemies." "Bad, very bad on the part of both sides, it is not worth it for a soccer team, what a shame that they reach fanaticism." "This is true stupidity," you can read. With information from Record & ESPN.