The World Cup confrontation between Mexico and Argentina is approaching.

Mexican fans brawl with Argentines.

Qatar police did not respond.

The World Cup has been highly anticipated by many soccer fans. Since it began on November 20, hundreds of things have happened and many have circulated in videos on social media.

The most recent involves Mexican and Argentines fans, as both countries engaged in a brawl before their match. Let’s remember that on Saturday, November 26, they will be playing to become the winners of the World Cup in Qatar.

Mexican and Argentinian fans brawl in Qatar

The Mexicans and the Argentines had their first fight. Everything happened in one of the Fan Fests installed in the city of Doha on Wednesday, November 23 and it was all caught on tape. The images show members of both nations exchanging blows and insults.

The Qatar police never responded to the altercation. Long before this happened, according to El Universal, during the opening of the World Cup, there was a cheering duel between Mexicans and Argentines that did not go beyond euphoric shouts, chants and the occasional beer bath. Filed Under: Mexicans brawl with Argentinians