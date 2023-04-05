María Guadalupe Jacobo Alvarado, better known as Lupe Bomba, dies.

María Guadalupe Jacobo Alvarado, better known as YouTuber Lupe Bomba, dies. She was a charismatic content creator who became famous for sharing her country life. Although the cause of her death is unknown at the moment, she was open about having health problems according to Telediario.

María Guadalupe Jacobo Alvarado, ‘Lupe Bomba’, was originally from La Cofradía, Navolato, Sinaloa. She began appearing on her YouTube channel La Lupe Bomba Original in collaboration with the RL Musica, owned by Cristóbal Reyes, drummer of the northern music group Los Alegres del Barranco. She gained recognition not only in her state and Mexico, but in other parts of Latin America.

LUPE BOMBA WAS VERY WITTY

Her fans were very happy to watch all her adventures on camera. Lupe Bomba also had a great personality that led hundreds of people to follow her on her on social media. Her fans are devastated by her passing.

After her death was announced, her followers offered condolences to her family and shared several of her most popular videos, along with farewell messages.