TikTok users are amused. The tables are turned! A Mexican woman is caught on video yelling at “gringa” to return to her country. The video has gone viral on social media after the roles were reversed in Mexico. Internet users are entertained by the video of the Mexican and American women. The video has hundreds of comments from people who applaud the encounter. It’s been getting responses from other TikTok users who weigh in on what they’re seeing. Mexican woman yells at “gringa” to return to her country In a viral TikTok video a Mexican woman is seen yelling at another woman and telling her to return to her country. User @comomexiconohay__2 shared the video, giving a little context before showing the argument with the American. The incident occurred in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, where a resident walks up to an American woman and reprimands her for walking her dog without a leash.

Mexican yells at gringa to return to her country As the video progresses, we see the Mexican woman becoming more annoyed. As she tries to tell her the dog needs to be leashed, the American gets upset saying that she doesn’t speak Spanish, so the Mexican began to explain it to her in English. However, the American refused to leash her dog and got angry with the Mexican woman. The altercation ends with the following remark: “If you are in Mexico, you have to speak in Spanish, is that okay? Or go back to your country.”

Users applaud the Mexican woman People immediately commented on the video. And it’s clear most completely support the Mexican woman. “She did it for all the countries of LATAM.” “She was waiting for that moment all her life.” “Come on so they can see what it feels like.” “This is the most awaited moment for all of Latin America united.” “I love seeing that.” “Justice finally arrived.” “You don’t know how long I waited to see something like this.” “SAY IT LOUDER SISTEEER.”

Hispanic in the US react to the video Another Hispanic TikTok user who identifies himself as a Mexican born and raised in the US reacted to the viral video filmed in Mexico City. He begins by laughing. Jeronimo Monterrubio explains how he has gone through situations in which people demand that he speak English because “he’s in America” ​​and he must learn the language. He points out that he clearly knows the language, but prefers to speak Spanish with his family and friends. Still he’s been told to go back to his country. He adds that after watching the video he wants to fly to Mexico to tell Americans to learn Spanish because they are in Mexico or to go back to their country, noting that now things are changing.