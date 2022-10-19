How the Mexican wrestler was arrested.

Photos of ‘Shocker’ covered in blood appeared on social media.

Authorities report that he attempted suicide in jail.

Scandal in Mexico’s wrestling arena! Wrestler José Jairzinho Soria Reyna better known as ‘Shocker’ was arrested in Mexico after being involved in fights with other motorists like the one that landed Pablo Lyle behind bars. He was taken to jail where he tried to take his own life.

The self-called “1000% handsome” fighter was arrested on Saturday night for public disturbances in Tuxtla Gutiérrez in the Mexican state of Chiapas, in the south of the country. The Secretary of Public Security and Municipal Transit issued a statement about the arrest.

Mexican wrestler ‘Shocker’ is arrested

“According to citizen complaints, last Saturday night the 51-year-old, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, attacked motorists and hit various vehicles while intoxicated,” said the Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic in the statement posted on its official Facebook page.

“Given this, municipal officers went to 11 Poniente and Avenida Central in the capital of Chiapas and carried out the arrest, for which he was placed at the disposal of the administrative authority and confined in the facilities of the Center for Compliance with Administrative Offenses (CECUMPLE),” added the secretariat.