Mexican wrestler ‘Shocker’ is arrested for Pablo Lyle-style attacks on motorists and he tries to kill himself (PHOTOS)
Scandal in Mexico’s wrestling arena! Wrestler José Jairzinho Soria Reyna better known as ‘Shocker’ was arrested in Mexico after being involved in fights with other motorists like the one that landed Pablo Lyle behind bars. He was taken to jail where he tried to take his own life.
The self-called “1000% handsome” fighter was arrested on Saturday night for public disturbances in Tuxtla Gutiérrez in the Mexican state of Chiapas, in the south of the country. The Secretary of Public Security and Municipal Transit issued a statement about the arrest.
Mexican wrestler ‘Shocker’ is arrested
“According to citizen complaints, last Saturday night the 51-year-old, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, attacked motorists and hit various vehicles while intoxicated,” said the Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic in the statement posted on its official Facebook page.
“Given this, municipal officers went to 11 Poniente and Avenida Central in the capital of Chiapas and carried out the arrest, for which he was placed at the disposal of the administrative authority and confined in the facilities of the Center for Compliance with Administrative Offenses (CECUMPLE),” added the secretariat.
Officials say the wrestler was on drugs and did the unthinkable in jail
In addition, according to the Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the official medical report showed that the fighter was intoxicated and “allegedly under influence of drugs.” The medical report was attached to the Mexican’s file.
“When he was inside one of the cells, he violently tried to attack the other detainees, so he was moved,” the agency reported after images of Shocker covered in blood inside the cell appeared on social media.
Shocker tried to take his own life in jail
On the other hand, the municipal security unit said that “by not fulfilling his objective, he began to hit himself repeatedly against the bars, which caused bleeding on his forehead, at that time he undressed and tried to take his life with his own underwear.”
Prison staff controlled the Mexican wrestler. José Jairzinho Soria Reyna was caught on video wearing a red shirt in the middle of the street, in front of a vehicle, screaming and hitting the hood of the vehicle. The driver decided to move forward hitting Shocker repeatedly, but the wrestler did not walk away.
How the Mexican wrestler ended up (VIDEOS)
Other footage shows him lying on the street wearing the same clothes and surrounded by members of the local police. Shocker was in the state of Chiapas for a performance on Sunday, October 16, according to the Mexican newspaper El Universal.
After 12 hours of arrest and paying the corresponding bail, Shocker was released on Sunday morning. The videos that showed the Mexican fighter at his worst were compiled and published by El Universal on YouTube. To see the videos click here.