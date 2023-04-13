Mexican wrestler Perro de Guerra Jr. dies at 33. Was it suicide?
The Mexican wrestler known in the ring as Perro de Guerra Jr., who recently announced his retirement, has died. His passing caused shock among wrestling fans. No one expected that, just a few months after leaving ring, he would also leave this world, according to SDP.
His real name was Omar Tacomol Ricardo, and he managed to win the affection of the public and the respect of his opponents. He gave his all in every performance.
So far the cause of his death is unknown, but the young athlete was barely 33 years old, which is why his sudden retirement was surprising. He was an independent fighter who worked throughout Mexico and was a fan favorite.
He always showed professionalism, which prompted businessmen to invite him to perform. Today it is only known that his family has already said goodbye to him, but it is not known if there will be a posthumous tribute.
He announced his retirement on social media
In February the young athlete announced he was retiring from the ring on social media: “Omar Tacomol Ricardo writes to you, who gives life to the character of Perro de Guerra Jr.,” wrote the fighter. “The time has come to make a difficult and complicated decision. It’s not a joke, nor am I playing. I’ve never done it.”
And then he added something that alarmed his colleagues, though he didn’t give details. He said that months ago he had felt some changes in his body: “Many colleagues have noticed and they told me,” before that he left the ring forever.
He no longer felt up to fighting
He explained he had been undergoing tests. “I no longer feel the same, I am no longer the same, I love wrestling but it’s no longer the same. I dare not say that I have run out of desire to fight,” he said sadly and dramatically.
“I understood that my health comes first and then I can do what I enjoy so much. It was my last fight, I hope it’s not definitive. I hope I can come back with more enthusiasm.”
Did Perro de Guerra Jr. kill himself?
Although he had a successful career, he had said before that he had considered suicide. Perro de Guerra Jr. acknowledged that he wanted to kill himself, “but I’m too much of a coward to do it.” However, fate surprised him and on Saturday he died.
It should be noted that throughout his career he appeared with various promoters, such as Chilanga Mask and Lucha Memes, although he was in many others and in independent events alternating with CMLL fighters.