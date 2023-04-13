Mexican wrestler Perro de Guerra Jr. dies at 33. Was it suicide?

The Mexican wrestler known in the ring as Perro de Guerra Jr. has died.

The Mexican wrestler known in the ring as Perro de Guerra Jr., who recently announced his retirement, has died. His passing caused shock among wrestling fans. No one expected that, just a few months after leaving ring, he would also leave this world, according to SDP.

His real name was Omar Tacomol Ricardo, and he managed to win the affection of the public and the respect of his opponents. He gave his all in every performance.

So far the cause of his death is unknown, but the young athlete was barely 33 years old, which is why his sudden retirement was surprising. He was an independent fighter who worked throughout Mexico and was a fan favorite.

He always showed professionalism, which prompted businessmen to invite him to perform. Today it is only known that his family has already said goodbye to him, but it is not known if there will be a posthumous tribute.