The Mexican soccer team could be disqualified from the World Cup Qatar 2022.

In the opening game, fans said some chants or insults that are prohibited.

Their punishment is being decided. The Mexican soccer team risks being disqualified from the World Cup Qatar 2022 and it’s all because of their fans who, in the opening game against Poland, uttered some chants or insults that are prohibited, according to information circulating on social media. Although it is not specified what the insults were, some demonstrations against the referee could be heard, such as the already customary phrase “cul…”. However, the other phrase that has brought many problems to the Federation was not heard like the homophobic “pu…”. WHAT WILL FIFA DO? The truth is that the FIFA authorities opened a file based on article 13 of the disciplinary code, so we will have to wait for the ruling, in which it will establish, first, the type of aggression or insult and second, the punishment. As is known, the Aztec fans have uttered cheers or chants that at the time went unnoticed, but after the protests against them, they have been punished and banned little by little in Mexican stadiums. However, some fans have not wanted to stop making these insults against vulnerable groups.

So far, the match against Argentina, scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. Mexico, remains firm and no statement has been issued on whether it will be suspended. That will depend on how long the investigation takes and what type of punishment they will give the FMF. In this type of case, there are several types of punishment that could be given to the tricolor team. The options range from a fine, loss of points in the World Cup, and even the disqualification from Qatar.

The famous article 13 of the disciplinary code says the following: "If one or more fans of a federation or a club adopt the conduct described in section 1 (person who threatens the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or a group of people using derogatory, discriminatory or vexatious words or actions (by whatever means), the following disciplinary measures may be imposed on the responsible federation or club: a) In the case of the first offense, a match with a limited number of spectators and a fine of at least CHF 20,000. b) In the case of recidivism or if the circumstances of the case require it, disciplinary measures such as the implementation of a prevention plan, a fine, the deduction of points, the dispute of one or more games behind closed doors, the prohibition to play in a stadium. A defeat by withdrawal or resignation, exclusion from a competition or relegation.

In turn, one of the most prestigious commentators in Mexico, David Faitelson, has criticized FIFA's action against Mexico, as many others have noted the issue of human rights surrounding this tournament. He said the following on social media: "FIFA makes us laugh. Investigate Mexico because its fans shouted "culero" and sweep under the rug all the violation of human rights that exists in its World Cup headquarters… Do me a favor…" With information from El Universal, Soy Futbol, and Radio Formula.