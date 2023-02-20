Mexican soccer player Karen González is a stunning beauty.

She shares sexy photos on Instagram.

She impresses on and off the field.

Mexican soccer player Karen González stuns on and off the field. Not only is she a great athlete, her impressive beauty is evident on social media where she loves posting sexy photos. Until 2022, she played for club Juárez in Chihuahua, Mexico.

She said goodbye to the team and her fans without saying what she plans to do next. Many people wished her the best. We will miss her athleticism and good looks on the field.

Karen González’s sexy Instagram photos

Karen González caught the eyes of thousands of fans whenever she hit the pitch. Her incredible looks made her a favorite of fans.

Although she left the team, today she is one of the most followed athletes in Mexican soccer, currently she has just over 703,000 followers on Instagram who wait for each of her posts.