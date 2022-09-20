Mexican quinceañera dies after falling from a Ferris wheel
Tragedies and unexpected events continue to affect the lives of many people because, not only celebrities have gone through difficult times, but average people have too.
A terrible tragedy occurred in a municipality in Mexico City. It has recently been revealed that a 15-year-old girl, who had many dreams and goals ahead of her, lost her life in a freak accident.
El Universal reported the heartbreaking news, which has shocked those very close to the teenager. The Mexican girl spent her last moments having fun, but she never imagined that she would lose her life in a bizarre accident.
El Universal reported that a young girl, who was around 15 years old, went to a fair in the Las Fuentes neighborhood, in the municipality Atlacomulco to have some fun. Unfortunately the teenager suffered a terrible accident that cost her her life.
She was taken to hospital but died from severe injuries
The teenager never thought that these would be her last moments, because unfortunately she died after falling from the Ferris wheel. According to the Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM) so far it is known that the accident resulted from a mechanical failure.
It was reported that the girl fell from a height of 15 meters. El Universal reported that members of municipal Protección Civil immediately transported the teen, who was still alive, to a local hospital.
Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México has initiated an investigation
The Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México received the report of the death and went to the hospital where she was to continue with the corresponding proceedings as well as interviews with witnesses in order to determine certain responsibilities.
"The city council reiterates its interest in building an administration that respects and protects human dignity from a responsible perspective. Out of respect for the relatives, we ask the media to be objective with the information they share," concludes the text from the city council.