Fifteen-year-old dies at a fair in Mexico.

Quinceañera is killed falling from a Ferris wheel.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the teenager’s death.

Tragedies and unexpected events continue to affect the lives of many people because, not only celebrities have gone through difficult times, but average people have too.

A terrible tragedy occurred in a municipality in Mexico City. It has recently been revealed that a 15-year-old girl, who had many dreams and goals ahead of her, lost her life in a freak accident.

Mexican quinceañera dies after falling from a Ferris wheel

El Universal reported the heartbreaking news, which has shocked those very close to the teenager. The Mexican girl spent her last moments having fun, but she never imagined that she would lose her life in a bizarre accident.

El Universal reported that a young girl, who was around 15 years old, went to a fair in the Las Fuentes neighborhood, in the municipality Atlacomulco to have some fun. Unfortunately the teenager suffered a terrible accident that cost her her life.