Mexican priest refuses to marry a couple.

He insisted they pay a 700 peso photo fee.

He refused to admit the photographer they hired.

A Mexican priest cancels a couple’s wedding because they didn’t pay his photographers. The disturbing incident was caught on video that is now circulating on social media.

Although it seems like a soap opera, it is a true story. A priest refused to marry a couple in the San Juan Bautista church in the Mexican city of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato, because they did not want to pay a fee for the right to take photographs of the event.

Mexican priest cancels wedding because couple didn’t pay “photo fee”

The wedding went bad for the happy couple because the Irapuato priest refused to admit the photographers that the bride and groom had hired to document their special day. The reason the priest gave left everyone speechless.

The priest was demanding that the couple pay a fee of 700 pesos, equivalent to just over $35 in order to allow the photographers inside the church. In fact, he said bluntly: “In the temple here I rule!”