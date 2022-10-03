Chronicle: A Mexican murder victim is identified thanks to his tattoos
A Mexican murder victim is identified thanks to his tattoos. After the publication of the images, his relatives were able to identify him.
I am a sworn enemy of tattoos and I am completely against our youth getting this kind of body art even though I have a couple of them myself, which I got in a crazy time during my adolescence. However, I must admit that there are times when tattoos can be very useful.
For example, there are many cases in which the authorities have managed to capture unknown and dangerous individuals who committed serious crimes thanks to their tattoos. It’s also possible to identify people by their tattoos as in the case I want to talk about in today’s Chronicle.
The man was killed in cold blood
In early September, authorities in the city of Beaumont, Texas found the body of a Hispanic man in a wooded area. The subject showed obvious signs of having been murdered, so they immediately ruled out that it was a natural death.
As he did not carry any identification with him, the authorities had two great challenges: first, to identify him and second, to search for and catch those responsible for his death. They took his biometric data but they didn’t get back any results and they realized that he was an undocumented immigrant with no criminal record in the United States.
Officials shared his tattoos with the public
As the days passed, the investigation remained stalled and the police found it necessary to request the help of the public in order to try to identify him. The Beaumont Police Department posted several photos on social media showing the victim’s tattoos.
His body art was pretty exotic so they hoped someone would soon turn up to help them identify him. The only thing the detectives knew was that maybe his last name could be Juarez, because that’s what one of his tattoos read, although it could also be that of someone else he loved.
Like a bucket of cold water
It turns out that in Reynosa, Mexico, a family had not heard from one of their relatives, who had recently arrived in the US, for weeks. They were desperate in the face of his conspicuous absence and began to look for him everywhere, until, thanks to a coincidence, they saw the images of the tattoos on the police page. That was how the Beaumont authorities learned that Enrique Martínez Juárez, a 34-year-old Mexican citizen, was their victim.
They are already making arrangements for the repatriation of the body. The good thing is that now the police only have one thing to focus on, catching the killer or killers. If you have any information that might help them with this task, please call (409) 832-1234 or the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers Unit at (409) 833-TIPS. You can report anonymously and may even qualify for a reward. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.