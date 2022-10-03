Chronicle: A Mexican murder victim is identified thanks to his tattoos

A Mexican murder victim is identified thanks to his tattoos.

After the publication of the images, his relatives were able to identify him.

The was brutally murdered by unknown assailants.

I am a sworn enemy of tattoos and I am completely against our youth getting this kind of body art even though I have a couple of them myself, which I got in a crazy time during my adolescence. However, I must admit that there are times when tattoos can be very useful.

For example, there are many cases in which the authorities have managed to capture unknown and dangerous individuals who committed serious crimes thanks to their tattoos. It’s also possible to identify people by their tattoos as in the case I want to talk about in today’s Chronicle.

The man was killed in cold blood

In early September, authorities in the city of Beaumont, Texas found the body of a Hispanic man in a wooded area. The subject showed obvious signs of having been murdered, so they immediately ruled out that it was a natural death.

As he did not carry any identification with him, the authorities had two great challenges: first, to identify him and second, to search for and catch those responsible for his death. They took his biometric data but they didn’t get back any results and they realized that he was an undocumented immigrant with no criminal record in the United States.