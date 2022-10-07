Mexican mayor gunned down in brutal attack.

An armed group killed approximately 10 people in a shootout in Guerrero.

Violence has been on the rise in Mexico. Mayor Conrado Mendoza is assassinated. Violence has been on the rise again in Mexico, due to the armed groups that cause terror among the Mexican residents with their brutality. Over the years, the rate of violence in the country has increased considerably, much is due to the criminal organizations that only seek death. Tragedy struck this Wednesday when an armed group unleashed terror in Guerrero, Mexico. They assassinated Conrado Mendoza Almeda, mayor of San Miguel Totolapan in a brutal shootout. It’s a municipality located in the Tierra Caliente region, according to Agencia EFE. The mayor of Guerrero, Conrado Mendoza Almeda, is assassinated The terrible news of the Mexican politician’s murder was released in a statement issued by the leadership of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) by means of an obituary in which they demanded justice. Nine other people were also killed in the shooting. Similarly, the government of Guerrero confirmed the death of Conrado Mendoza Almeda, through the Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace, which shared a statement condemning the incident “where the mayor was deprived of his life.”

At least 10 people are reported dead The cartel members opened fire on an official building in Guerrero and launched projectiles at residents in the streets and their homes during the attack. Around 10 people were reported killed in the massacre, including the Mexican politician, and at least 20 more were injured, according to The Sun. The attack was attributed to the criminal group Los Tequileros. Minutes after the incident, they released a video on social media announcing the return of drug trafficking to the region. They are fighting over territory with La Familia Michoacana, a criminal group from neighboring Michoacan. Filed Under: Mayor Conrado Mendoza assassinated

Terrible images of the brutal attack Images of the attack began to circulate on social media, showing the building's facade riddled with bullet holes. According to police reports, the attack against the headquarters of the Municipal Palace occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT) and there are reports that there were also attacks on private homes. After the armed attack, blockades were reported on the Iguala-Ciudad Altamirano federal highway, in Guerrero, with heavy cargo vehicles and buses to prevent the arrival of security forces. However, it has been reported that the area is already being guarded by federal and state agents, according to EFE.

The mayor's family was attacked According to some reports and statements that have been issued on social media, seven police officers were among those killed in the massacre that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico. Many users mourned the death of the mayor who was mercilessly shot at the scene. Similarly, the father of Conrado Mendoza Almeda and former mayor Juan Mendoza, was executed. It is worth mentioning that panicked residents hid in their homes and the army was deployed in the streets, according to international media.

The violence in Mexico The Los Tequileros criminal group devastated the Tierra Caliente region between 2015 and 2017 until its leader, Raybel Jacobo de Almonte, originally from the town of San Antonio de La Gavia, was assassinated, according to EFE. Before the murder of Mendoza Almeda, during the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which began in December 2018, 60 proprietary mayors have been assassinated in Mexico. This includes mayors, aldermen and trustees, according to the consulting firm Etellekt, a benchmark for political violence. And the incidence is 25% higher compared to what was recorded in the entire six-year term of President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).