Juan Pablo received donations from his followers His relatives and girlfriend started a campaign to receive donations to help pay for Juanpi’s medical expenses. His girlfriend confirmed Juan Pablo’s death and wrote: “See you in another life my love, I’ll love you forever.” His cousin, Tiktoker Nico Vives, also said goodbye in a very emotional way. His fans also wrote painful messages as a last goodbye and mourned the fact that, despite the efforts that everyone made, he wasn’t able to beat cancer. But even so, Juan Pablo left a great legacy to the followers he had on his different social networks. FILED UNDER: Juan Pablo Rodríguez dies

Juan Pablo Rodríguez diagnosed with another tumor On September 16, Juampi had announced that he had undergone lung surgery, however, another tumor was detected. “Unfortunately, they detected another tumor in my brain, so they want to give priority to my head,” the young man said on social media. “Thank you very much for your donations and for sharing, we will continue with the best attitude and thinking that everything will turn out very well from the hand of God,” Juan Pablo Rodríguez wrote before announcing his new diagnosis. FILED UNDER: Juan Pablo Rodríguez dies

Family and friends say goodbye to Juanpi Juanpi’s girlfriend Fernanda Salinas shared a photograph on her Instagram stories of the young influencer with what seems to be an offering, and flower crowns. In addition, the snapshot had a black and white filter making things look more gloomy. “I am very sorry for your loss.” “Fly high, I followed you for a long time and you always transmitted a lot of peace.” “We are all in mourning. Without knowing him, he managed to touch our hearts. A hug to all his family and friends,” were some of the comments left on social media. FILED UNDER: Juan Pablo Rodríguez dies. With information from El Heraldo de Mexico.