A Mexican TikToker says he knows the truth behind Julián Figueroa’s death.

What did Fofo Marquéz say?

He made a shocking revelation.

While fans and other celebrities accepted the official version of Julián Figueroa’s death, an alleged friend of the singer says it is a lie. According to him, Maribel Guardia’s son died for a very different reason than what they said.

TikToker Fofo Marquéz claims to know why he really died. However, internet users began to accuse him of taking advantage of the tragedy to try to get attention.

How did Julián Figueroa die?

Cardiologist Gilberto Concepción told Telemundo that a myocardial infarction, like the one that killed Julián Figueroa, is “extremely rare” in young adults. However, he explained that there are circumstances that could lead to this kind of interruptions in the blood supply to the heart.

He explained that a viral infection could be one of the main reasons that would lead a young adult to suffer a heart attack. The cardiologist also suggested that when someone abuses “certain medications” that can be cardiotoxic, this can “weaken the heart and make it susceptible to sudden death due to malignant ventricular arrhythmias.”