Mexican influencer claims to know the real reason Julian Figueroa died
A Mexican TikToker says he knows the truth behind Julián Figueroa's death. What did Fofo Marquéz say? He made a shocking revelation.
While fans and other celebrities accepted the official version of Julián Figueroa’s death, an alleged friend of the singer says it is a lie. According to him, Maribel Guardia’s son died for a very different reason than what they said.
TikToker Fofo Marquéz claims to know why he really died. However, internet users began to accuse him of taking advantage of the tragedy to try to get attention.
How did Julián Figueroa die?
Cardiologist Gilberto Concepción told Telemundo that a myocardial infarction, like the one that killed Julián Figueroa, is “extremely rare” in young adults. However, he explained that there are circumstances that could lead to this kind of interruptions in the blood supply to the heart.
He explained that a viral infection could be one of the main reasons that would lead a young adult to suffer a heart attack. The cardiologist also suggested that when someone abuses “certain medications” that can be cardiotoxic, this can “weaken the heart and make it susceptible to sudden death due to malignant ventricular arrhythmias.”
Did his family lie about his death?
Maribel Guardia and late composer Joan Sebastian’s son was found unresponsive in his room in the family residence located in Jardines del Pedregal in Mexico City. This occurred while the actress was in the theater.
There will be no autopsy because authorities did not find any evidence of violence or foul play at the scene.
What does Fofo Marquéz say really happened?
In the midst of the family’s grief, Mexican influencer Fofo Marquéz has made some controversial statements about what he says was the real reason Maribel Guardia’s son died. In a TikTok video, the influencer said that he met Julián Figueroa in his early days as a content creator.
“He was leaving Oceánica, recovering. He was addicted to… you know, you can’t tell on TikTok,” Marquéz said. “What I had left is that he had recovered, but I think not, I think he relapsed,” he added. Finally, he advised people not to fall prey to their vices. “Be careful, the new generations, do not fall into vices, because they are delicate, they do more and more damage.” So far, the video has 4.3 million views and more than 143,000 likes.