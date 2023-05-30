Mexican immigrants denounce human trafficking network in Canada

Mexican immigrants say they are being exploited in Canada.

Immigrants denounce network involved in labor exploitation in Canada which they have described as ‘modern slavery’. Mexicans have spoken with the EFE news agency and revealed the terrible working conditions they faced.

Immigrants say that alleged recruiters have been hooking with promises of ​​jobs in Canada. However, when they arrive, the reality is very different than what they were promised.

They have told EFE that they are exploited at work and forced to live in overcrowded houses that they share with up to 15 people. They are also being charged rent.