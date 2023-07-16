Mexican grandfather gets his engineering degree at 86
Learn about Don Felipe Espinosa's inspiring story. He had been working to support his family for his entire life. He shares his story with MundoNow.
- Learn about Don Felipe Espinosa’s inspiring story.
- He had been working to support his family for his entire life.
- He shares his story with MundoNow.
There is no age limit for achieving your dreams and this was demonstrated by Don Felipe Espinosa, who at the age of 86, graduated as an Engineer in Processes and Industrial Management from the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla in Mexico.
Before he was able to go to college, Don Felipe worked doing everything he could to support his family. At 76 he reflected upon his goal of becoming an engineer, went to university and became the oldest student in its history.
Don Felipe Espinosa worked from a very young age
«I started working when I was very young, but now is the beginning of a new story,» says Espinosa. Something unexpected happened and he had to put off his long-awaited goal for a bit but in 2021 he managed to formally complete all his courses.
Unfortunately, the pandemic briefly delayed the delivery of his thesis, but this did not stop him or overshadow his aspirations. After successfully completing his thesis Espinosa graduated on June 27 and promised never to stop learning.
Don Felipe Espinoza receives his engineering degree
“I have worked without studies, without papers, but it is no longer the same. Now I have the title, it is very different,” said the new engineer. In an emotional ceremony he received his professional degree from rector Lilia Cedillo. Two of his sons and his granddaughters accompanied him for this spectacular honor.
“He has been an example for everyone. We are very proud of him,» said the the program’s spokesperson, referring to the tenacity, poise and perseverance that Espinoza demonstrated while pursuing his studies.
Mexican grandfather gets his engineering degree
“Now is the beginning of a new story. My life begins from here on out, but with other thoughts,» Espinosa said upon receiving his diploma. He also said he won’t be the only one.
Everything is based on the desire to learn and grow, to never give up no matter what your age and there is no better example than the legacy left by Don Felipe.