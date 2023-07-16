Mexican grandfather gets his engineering degree at 86

Learn about Don Felipe Espinosa’s inspiring story.

He had been working to support his family for his entire life.

He shares his story with MundoNow.

There is no age limit for achieving your dreams and this was demonstrated by Don Felipe Espinosa, who at the age of 86, graduated as an Engineer in Processes and Industrial Management from the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla in Mexico.

Before he was able to go to college, Don Felipe worked doing everything he could to support his family. At 76 he reflected upon his goal of becoming an engineer, went to university and became the oldest student in its history.

Don Felipe Espinosa worked from a very young age

«I started working when I was very young, but now is the beginning of a new story,» says Espinosa. Something unexpected happened and he had to put off his long-awaited goal for a bit but in 2021 he managed to formally complete all his courses.

Unfortunately, the pandemic briefly delayed the delivery of his thesis, but this did not stop him or overshadow his aspirations. After successfully completing his thesis Espinosa graduated on June 27 and promised never to stop learning.