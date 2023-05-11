Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Antonio ‘La Tota’ Carbajal dies

Mexican soccer is in mourning.

Goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal, also known as ‘La Tota’, dies.

La Tota Carabajal, who was also known as ‘El Cinco Copas’, was 93 years old.

One more death impacts the sport of Mexican soccer. On Tuesday, May 9, it was confirmed that Antonio ‘La Total’ Carbajal, who was a goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team died at the age of 93.

Various Mexican sports media reported that the goalkeeper was hospitalized with a serious health problem just a week before he died.

According to AM, the legendary goalkeeper who participated in five World Cups, Antonio ‘La Tota’ Carbajal, died on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9 in León, Guanajuato.

According to the outlet, the former Mexican player died at home. However, the goalkeeper’s family has decided not to reveal his cause of death.