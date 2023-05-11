Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Antonio ‘La Tota’ Carbajal dies
Mexican soccer is in mourning.Goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal, also known as 'La Tota', dies.La Tota Carabajal, who was also known as 'El Cinco Copas', was 93.
One more death impacts the sport of Mexican soccer. On Tuesday, May 9, it was confirmed that Antonio ‘La Total’ Carbajal, who was a goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team died at the age of 93.
Various Mexican sports media reported that the goalkeeper was hospitalized with a serious health problem just a week before he died.
According to AM, the legendary goalkeeper who participated in five World Cups, Antonio ‘La Tota’ Carbajal, died on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9 in León, Guanajuato.
According to the outlet, the former Mexican player died at home. However, the goalkeeper’s family has decided not to reveal his cause of death.
Antonio Carbajal was recently hospitalized
A week before his death on Tuesday the Mexican goalkeeper was hospitalized due to various blood pressure complications. He spent three days in the hospital and was discharged.
After being discharged, La Tota returned to his home in Colonia Jardines del Moral, so it is unknown at the moment if his death is related to his hospitalization.
The Mexican National Team says goodbye
In addition to all the fans who mourn the loss of the Mexican goalkeeper, the Mexican National Team offered their condolences and remembered La Tota as a historic player.
“Mexican soccer is mourning the death of Antonio ‘La Tota’ Carbajal. We will always remember you as historic and the first to play 5 World Cups, Legend. RIP,” they tweeted.
La Tota’s career
Antonio Carbajal was the first Mexican player to have played in five World Cups, which is he is sometimes called ‘Cinco Copas’. He was also twice a star in the Mexican League, according to AM.
The legendary goalkeeper also was champion of the League twice with León, a team from his hometown. Later he became a first division coach and dedicated himself to training children and youth in soccer.