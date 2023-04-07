Young woman discovers her boyfriend is cheating.

The worst part was who he was cheating with.

She shares a ‘storytime’ on TikTok explaining it all. A young woman discovered her boyfriend was cheating while she was quizzing him about math. The worst part was who he was cheating on her with. She shared a ‘storytime’ on TikTok, which so far has over a million views. The young woman’s story caused a stir. Opinions were mixed about what happened and they way she gave him an opportunity to explain. Although his response wasn’t convincing, many were surprised by her reaction. WHAT MADE HER SUSPICIOUS? The young woman said that it all started when she gave her partner a math test. Later, notifications began popping up on her cell phone from an app that their schoolmates used so she didn’t pay much attention at first. Then so many came in that she began to wonder. It was then that she checked her phone and saw suspicious messages between her boyfriend and a friend, which at first seemed strange, but then she thought it was a joke.

WHAT DID THE MESSAGES SAY? The woman saw that her boyfriend was chatting with someone who said: “I love you chu…” She couldn’t believe it at first but when she saw more of the conversation she realized that it was not a joke, so after talking it over with her best friend she decided to confront him. She put together a plan and decided to tell him that she had a conversation with one of her friends and described a situation similar to what she’d seen on his messages to see if he would react. He only complained that the girl was being disrespectful, which made her suspicious.

IT HAPPENED ON THEIR ANNIVERSARY Then the girl said this all happened on their first anniversary so it hurt even more. However, what struck her the most was that her boyfriend’s conversation was with a man. Finally, she decided to forgive him and everything was fine for six months. He even gave her a refrigerator. Although the woman felt “there was something fishy” he denied that he was homosexual or bisexual, to which she replied that she did not care but asked him not to ” use her as a cover.”

WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK? People immediately reacted: “It made me angry when you said you forgave him, but fridge is fridge.” “The worst thing is that one forgives them and they act as if nothing, but no more boss.” “That is not forgiven”. ” Now they became great friends.” “How did you forgive something like that?” “In other words, it was really a problem if it was with a boy? But if it was with a girl, everything was fine? Or as?” One person asked: “Hello, how did you handle those six months? I couldn’t love him more.” Then Pame Ramos replied: “I really don’t know, I don’t remember almost anything about that relationship, but at that moment he convinced me that I was wrong and that it was not infidelity.”