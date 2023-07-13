Last photograph of the Mexican family that died in a helicopter crash on Mount Everest
Last photo of Mexican family killed visiting Mount Everest. Heartbreaking news grabbed headlines in Mexico, and around the world, as six people were killed when their helicopter crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities reported.
The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. Rescuers recovered all six bodies, said Basanta Bhattarai, the government’s chief administrator in the area. Now the last photograph that the family took before the tragedy occurred has been released.
How the terrible accident occurred
The tourists, who were originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, decided to venture out to see Mount Everest, not knowing that the journey would end horribly. Five family members and the helicopter pilot were killed in the accident.
The Associated Press reported that the pilot was Nepali, according to a statement from the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene where they heard a loud noise, the product of the helicopter crash.
The last photograph that the family took before boarding the helicopter
A photograph has been circulating on social media. In it, you can see the happy Mexican family, all smiling with snowy mountains in the background.
So far, the reason for the accident has not been confirmed, however it is rumored that it may have been weather related.
The bodies of the victims were recovered
According to The Sun, authorities reported a ‘chilling’ scene when they located the remains of the six people who were on board the helicopter. «Ground teams took the bodies to helicopters that were able to land nearby,» the outlet said.
Two rescue helicopters transported the bodies from the crash site to the capital, Kathmandu. Doctors will perform autopsies before handing over the bodies to their families, or in the case of foreigners, to their embassy, the AP said in a statement.
What may have happened
The helicopter was returning to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after taking tourists to see the world’s highest mountain. Weather conditions had caused changes to the helicopter’s flight path, airport official Sagar Kadel said.
Flight delays and rerouting are frequent during the heavy rains of the monsoon season. The tourist and climbing season ended in May with the start of the rainy season, and tourist flights to the mountains are not common at this time of year because visibility is poor and weather conditions are unpredictable.