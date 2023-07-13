The last photograph of the Mexican family that was killed in a helicopter crash on Mount Everest.

The tragedy killed six people.

What caused the crash?

Last photo of Mexican family killed visiting Mount Everest. Heartbreaking news grabbed headlines in Mexico, and around the world, as six people were killed when their helicopter crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities reported.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. Rescuers recovered all six bodies, said Basanta Bhattarai, the government’s chief administrator in the area. Now the last photograph that the family took before the tragedy occurred has been released.

How the terrible accident occurred

The tourists, who were originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, decided to venture out to see Mount Everest, not knowing that the journey would end horribly. Five family members and the helicopter pilot were killed in the accident.

The Associated Press reported that the pilot was Nepali, according to a statement from the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene where they heard a loud noise, the product of the helicopter crash.