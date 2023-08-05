Mexican diver opens OnlyFans account to pay for Olympics training

Diego Balleza took to OnlyFans to cover Olympics training.

He shares photos, videos and livestreams.

The Mexican diver explains his bold decision.

Earning money by showcasing his body was never part of his plans.

But his desire to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics forced Mexican diver Diego Balleza to overcome prejudices and open an OnlyFans account to cover his training expenses.

«More than a pleasure, it was a necessity,» the Mexican diver told MundoNow, explaining why he made the decision to open his account on the popular subscription-based platform.

Mexican diver opens OnlyFans account to pay for training

In January, the director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara, informed aquatic sports athletes that their scholarships, support for camps and competitions, and coaches’ salaries were indefinitely suspended.

Faced with this catastrophic news, the high-performance athlete didn’t let that stop him.

«We have to keep training. High-performance requires six to eight hours of daily training and we can’t find another way,» he explains to MundoNow.