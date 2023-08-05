Mexican diver opens OnlyFans account to pay for Olympics training
Mexican diver Diego Balleza started an OnlyFans account to help pay for his training so he can compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- Diego Balleza took to OnlyFans to cover Olympics training.
- He shares photos, videos and livestreams.
- The Mexican diver explains his bold decision.
Earning money by showcasing his body was never part of his plans.
But his desire to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics forced Mexican diver Diego Balleza to overcome prejudices and open an OnlyFans account to cover his training expenses.
«More than a pleasure, it was a necessity,» the Mexican diver told MundoNow, explaining why he made the decision to open his account on the popular subscription-based platform.
Mexican diver opens OnlyFans account to pay for training
In January, the director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara, informed aquatic sports athletes that their scholarships, support for camps and competitions, and coaches’ salaries were indefinitely suspended.
Faced with this catastrophic news, the high-performance athlete didn’t let that stop him.
«We have to keep training. High-performance requires six to eight hours of daily training and we can’t find another way,» he explains to MundoNow.
Diego Balleza faced financial difficulties
The bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships in diving began to face financial difficulties between his training expenses, those of his household and supporting his mother.
The idea started swirling in his mind and he began to research OnlyFans. He had some doubts about profitability. «Is it true or false?» he even asked himself.
After thinking about it for at least three months, the diver from Monterrey made his decision public at the end of March and, on April 1, he started his account.
«Fortunately, it’s been going well. Not as stable as your scholarship, but I’ve taken care of the pending bills at home,» says the fourth-place finisher in diving at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Diego Belleza offers photos, videos and livestreams
To view Balleza’s photos, it costs anywhere from $14 monthly up to $139 annually.
There, the business administration graduate offers photos, videos, and livestreams. So far he has 91 posts and nearly 6,000 likes.
Beyond the earnings, the diver is concerned that the 2024 Paris Olympics are approaching.
«If we train less, now we are getting involved in matters that are not our responsibility, not training all day long.»
Although he hasn’t decided how long he’ll keep his OnlyFans account active, Balleza doesn’t lose hope «that things will flow, seeking support one way or another.»
LISTEN TO THE SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA PODCAST ON ÓYENOS AUDIO BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO
We invite you to listen to our Sin Broncas con La Bronca podcast hosted by Sylvia del Valle.