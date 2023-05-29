Mexican diver Diego Balleza talks to MundowNOW about starting an OnlyFans account
Diego Balleza started an OnlyFans account. The Mexican diver shares photos, videos, and livestreams. He explained why he felt forced to do this.
- Diego Balleza started an OnlyFans account.
- The Mexican diver shares photos, videos, and livestreams.
- He explained why he felt forced to do this.
He never planned to make money showing off his body, but his desire to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics forced Mexican diver Diego Balleza to overcome prejudice and open an OnlyFans account to pay for his training.
«More than being something I enjoy, it was a necessity,» the Mexican diver tells MundoNow when explaining why he made the decision to share content on OnlyFans.
Mexican diver starts OnlyFans account to cover training expenses
In January, the director of the National Sports Commission (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara, informed the athletes in aquatic disciplines that their scholarships, support for camps and competitions, as well as the salaries of the coaches were suspended indefinitely.
Faced with the catastrophic news, the high-performance athlete had to find a solution. «We have to continue training. High performance is six to eight hours of training a day and we cannot look for another way,» he explains to MundoNow.
Diego Balleza was having financial trouble
The 2019 World Aquatic Championships bronze winner in diving began to have financial problems supporting himself and his mother. He started contemplating delving into OnlyFans.
After thinking about it for at least three months, the Monterrey diver made his decision public at the end of March and on April 1 he opened his account. «Fortunately, things have gone well for me, not as stable as a scholarship is, but I’ve been able to cover household expenses he says.
Diego Balleza shares photos, videos and livestreams
Being able to view Balleza’s photographs costs between $14.50 per month and up to $139 per year. He also offers videos and livestreams. So far he has 91 posts and almost 6,000 «likes».
Beyond the earnings, the athlete is concerned that Paris 2024 is already near. «If in itself we train less, now that we get into matters that don’t correspond to us, we don’t train all day.» Although he has not decided how long he will keep his OnlyFans account active, Balleza holds out hope that «things will flow, seeking support in one way or another.»