Diego Balleza started an OnlyFans account.

The Mexican diver shares photos, videos, and livestreams.

He explained why he felt forced to do this.

He never planned to make money showing off his body, but his desire to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics forced Mexican diver Diego Balleza to overcome prejudice and open an OnlyFans account to pay for his training.

«More than being something I enjoy, it was a necessity,» the Mexican diver tells MundoNow when explaining why he made the decision to share content on OnlyFans.

Mexican diver starts OnlyFans account to cover training expenses

In January, the director of the National Sports Commission (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara, informed the athletes in aquatic disciplines that their scholarships, support for camps and competitions, as well as the salaries of the coaches were suspended indefinitely.

Faced with the catastrophic news, the high-performance athlete had to find a solution. «We have to continue training. High performance is six to eight hours of training a day and we cannot look for another way,» he explains to MundoNow.