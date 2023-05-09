Mexican consulate breaks its silence after shooting in Allen, Texas

Another massacre occurred at a mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday.

8 people were killed and several were injured.

The Mexican Consulate in Dallas breaks its silence.

The Mexican consulate in Dallas breaks its silence after the brutal shooting that took place at a mall in Allen, Texas. There were moments of panic after the attack at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center in Collin County in the border state of Texas.

The aftermath of the attack was captured in several videos. Eight people were killed in the shooting and the gunman was shot by police.

After the unfortunate tragedy that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Allen, Texas, Governor Greg Abott reacted: “I have offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure that all necessary aid and resources are quickly deployed, including DPS agents, Texas Rangers and investigative resources.”

Similarly, Francisco de la Torre, Mexican consul in Dallas was present at the scene of the tragedy. “Let’s hope there are no Mexican and Hispanic victims,” ​​said de la Torre after talking about how it is one of the most popular shopping centers among local Hispanics and Mexican tourists.