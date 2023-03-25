Mexican housecleaner in the US reveals how much money she earns

Indira Valencia is a housecleaner in the United States.

She reveals how much she earns on TikTok.

Valencia surprises her followers with her secrets to making money.

The Mexican immigrant said that she came to the US to help her family. House cleaning has become one of the best options for foreigners because, in addition to paying well, it is a low-risk job.

INDIRA VALENCIA CAN’T KEEP UP WITH DEMAND

Valencia even says that there is such a demand for this type of work that she has had to hire people to help. She admits that how much people can make depends on the area.

In addition to publicizing how much she makes, she also gives advice for other women who are coming to the US and want to find ways to support themselves and their families.