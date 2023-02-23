A Mexican cleaning lady exposes her boss in the US.

She gave her a used knock-off Louis Vuitton bag.

Did she think she wouldn’t notice?

Thousands of Mexicans go to the United States to pursue the American Dream, however, sometimes it takes time to get there. Mónica Rodríguez is a unique success story.

She has excelled on social media as she posts videos of what her life is like in the United States. She also has her own cleaning business, working for well-off families. She says she really likes her work.

What did Mónica Rodríguez’s boss give her?

On TikTok, Mónica Rodríguez, or @moniruiz78, a Mexican immigrant who owns a house cleaning business in the United States, revealed the gift that one of the women she works for gave her. It was a Louis Vuitton bag, but she later learned it was not what it seemed.

In a TikTok video, Monica shows the bag and explains what happened. She revealed that, at first, the lady did not want to pay her the agreed amount for work one of Monica’s employees did at her house. She added that the lady loved Chanel and was nicknamed “Old Chanel”.