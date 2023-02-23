Mexican cleaning lady in the US exposes her boss for giving her a used knock-off bag
A Mexican cleaning lady exposes her boss in the US. She gave her a used, knock-off Louis Vuitton bag. Did she think she wouldn't notice?
Thousands of Mexicans go to the United States to pursue the American Dream, however, sometimes it takes time to get there. Mónica Rodríguez is a unique success story.
She has excelled on social media as she posts videos of what her life is like in the United States. She also has her own cleaning business, working for well-off families. She says she really likes her work.
What did Mónica Rodríguez’s boss give her?
On TikTok, Mónica Rodríguez, or @moniruiz78, a Mexican immigrant who owns a house cleaning business in the United States, revealed the gift that one of the women she works for gave her. It was a Louis Vuitton bag, but she later learned it was not what it seemed.
In a TikTok video, Monica shows the bag and explains what happened. She revealed that, at first, the lady did not want to pay her the agreed amount for work one of Monica’s employees did at her house. She added that the lady loved Chanel and was nicknamed “Old Chanel”.
The woman gave her a luxurious gift
Monica says: “I arrived and began to clean the entire house and we left her bedroom for later.” Before leaving, the client gave her a gift: “She told me, ‘Look, I have a bag for you, it’s Louis Vuitton…’ My eyes almost popped out,” she said, amused.
Monica said that she could not believe what she was seeing, since those bags are worth thousands of dollars. Though she said the woman told her it wasn’t real.
How much is the bag worth?
Real Louis Vuitton bags cost as much as $50,000. Even if it was used, it would still be a very valuable bag.
However, “she gave me the leftovers,” the woman complained, because the bag was used and torn. However there was another detail that she didn’t immediately reveal in her video. The bag had some marks on it and wasn’t in good shape at all.
People comment about the “gift”
“She just got my hopes up,” she said disappointed. In the end the promising gift was just a used knock-off that wasn’t in good shape. Even so, the woman took it with a sense of humor and revealed that it’s not the first time that she has been given something like this.
“I don’t see the fascination of having branded things with a low salary,” someone commented. “The Chanel thing she was wearing must have been fake too!!” “When I was cleaning houses I was given a Chanel and I sold it for 3500, the truth is that I felt ashamed wearing it.”